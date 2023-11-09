Education Cannot Wait Announces New US$1 Million Investment to the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies

New ECW Acceleration Facility grant will scale up collective impact to improve educational outcomes for crisis-affected children.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world today, 224 million crisis-affected girls and boys impacted by armed conflicts, climate-induced disasters and forced displacement urgently need quality education.

Founded in 2000 on the fundamental right to education, the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) is the preeminent member-driven network of EiE stakeholders and professionals.

To accelerate the impact of Education Cannot Wait's ( ECW ) investments in over 40 crisis-affected countries, ECW announced today a US$1 million grant to the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies ( INEE ). This 36-month Acceleration Facility grant will bring together diverse stakeholders, know-how and resources to inform public policies and share best practices to scale-up impact across ECW's broad global portfolio of programmes which have already reached almost 9 million children.

"Education Cannot Wait and INEE share the firm conviction that learners in crisis contexts deserve to thrive, not just survive. INEE has been instrumental in advancing the right to quality education in emergencies and protracted crises through powerful advocacy, standard setting, knowledge sharing and capacity building of practitioners. Through this innovative partnership, we are strengthening capacities on the ground to improve the quality and impact of our investments and support holistic education for children in the world's toughest contexts," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of ECW, the UN global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

This work will leverage the expertise and experience of INEE's diverse community of more than 20,000 members in 190 countries, including affected populations. INEE is an open, global network of education in emergencies stakeholders working together within a humanitarian and development framework to ensure the right to a quality, safe and equitable education. Through this investment, INEE will strengthen and expand its technical platforms, programmes, and services to better support the sector, promote the contextualization, uptake, and use of the INEE Minimum Standards for Education , and expand INEE's overall reach and impact.

"The partnership between INEE and ECW is long-standing and enduring, including the advocacy undertaken by INEE members for a dedicated fund focused on education in emergencies. As the world faces fast growing, multifaceted crises due to climate change, disasters, increased conflict and instability, and new health emergencies, including those crises that continue long beyond the headlines, this partnership matters more than ever. ECW's investment is critical to supporting INEE as it works to fulfill its mission: To ensure the right to a quality, safe and relevant education for all who live in emergency and crisis contexts through prevention, preparedness, response and recovery," said Dean Brooks, INEE Director.

The grant will contribute to three main outcomes. First, the new investment will strengthen inclusive global and regional policies, approaches and standards. Second, it will also support stronger global and regional coordination. Finally, the grant will promote improved analysis, sharing, and learning from quality data and evidence.

With INEE's broad network of stakeholders – which includes those working in areas of policy, practice, academia, and funding, as well as youth, teachers, students and others in affected populations – the entire sector benefits from this investment in expanding INEE's invaluable platforms, programmes and services.

As needs continue to rise, so must the international community's collective response and investment in solutions. This new grant brings the total ECW investments through its Acceleration Facility window to over $25 million. The Acceleration Facility is ECW's funding mechanism dedicated to supporting the creation of global public goods and resources for the entire sector.

This latest investment is a key part of ECW's Strategic Plan to mobilize US$1.5 billion over the next three years to reach 20 million crisis-impacted children. Promoting greater cross-sectoral connection and collaboration supports the goal of increased access to education and improved learning in crisis contexts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271542/Education_Cannot_Wait_1.jpg