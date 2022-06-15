Education Apps Market to Grow USD 101330 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 15% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Apps Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud Based, On Premise), by Application (Household Application, School Application, Distance Education): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Education Category.

The global Education Apps market size is projected to reach USD 101330 Million by 2028, from USD 37780 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Education Apps market are:

Everyone can benefit from educational applications because they are interactive and entertaining. Knowledge augmentation, tailored learning experiences, improved engagement, accessibility to online study material, ease of communication, and, most significantly, giving remote access are all advantages of learning app creation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Education apps market.

The education app market is predicted to grow as smart devices and the Internet become more widely used.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EDUCATION APPS MARKET:

Traditional learning methods are progressively being supplanted by e-learning. The pandemic has given online schooling a huge boost. Schools and colleges have begun assigning duties that necessitate the usage of cell phones. Businesses are taking notice of the rise in mobile phone usage and the education industry's growth. In the education sector, the emergence of mobile apps has resulted in the introduction of new learning methodologies. On mobile applications, there are fun activities that engage children in a healthy mental process and help them see things from a different perspective. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Education apps market.

Moreover, apps for education do more than just make a lesson or subject fun. They can use video conferencing, email, and chat to connect students and teachers. They have videos, information forums, and a lot more.

With the help of education apps, at-home learners of all ages can now receive the same education as classroom students. Education apps allow students to continue learning even if they are confined to their homes due to illness. Homeschooled students can also attend classes without the supervision of their parents. Furthermore, while students may not always be interested in a lecture, an app may pique their interest in a certain subject. Using educational applications might help students become more interested in subjects they might otherwise ignore. These factors are expected to fuel the education app market.

Education apps in the classroom can make students more participatory and increase teacher-student engagement. As more schools see the value of tablets and smartphones in the classroom, apps have quickly become one of the hottest topics in education. This resource is an excellent tool for teachers to make more educated judgments on the finest apps to include in their classroom, from apps that assist creative writing and collaboration to flipped classroom and preferred classroom apps.

EDUCATION APPS MARKET SHARE:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. Rising awareness of educational applications, rising internet penetration, smartphone use, increased emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government actions will all contribute to the market's growth in APAC.

Based on application, the Household Application segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Companies:

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

MAXIMUS

Merit Software

Tyler Tech

SEAS

Articulate Global.

