Education Above All Foundation and Education Cannot Wait Call for Immediate Action on Gaza

News provided by

Education Cannot Wait

21 Dec, 2023, 23:39 GMT

NEW YORK and DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Education Cannot Wait (ECW) jointly support the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to preserve human life and safeguard the future and education of the Palestinian people. 

The ongoing war has killed many civilians, and demolished and partially destroyed educational and training/vocational centres. Upholding and respecting the norms of International Humanitarian Law, especially justice and accountability for the victims of education-related violations, is an obligation on all parties and on the international community.

We welcome the ongoing efforts in securing a United Nations Security Council Resolution and stress the need to protect both civilians and civilian infrastructure; principally students, teachers and educational personnel, schools, universities and vocational and training centres.

Since 7 October 2023, more than 625,000 students and 22,000 teachers have been affected by school closures and attacks on schools, universities and education facilities for two months, resulting in a total disruption of education which will have long-lasting effects on children in Gaza.

As of 18 December 2023, more than 8,000 children have been killed, evidencing the absence of any safe place for children in Gaza.

Education Above All Foundation and Education Cannot Wait jointly call for protecting all children from the effects of this war through essential and immediate medical, psycho-social and emotional rehabilitation and support. We jointly commit to working actively to ensure that the survivors, including vulnerable children and children with disabilities, have access to safe and equitable education.

Education Cannot Wait is the leading global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises. Education Above All Foundation is a global organization working to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for vulnerable and marginalized people, especially in the developing world and in conflicts.

