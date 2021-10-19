eDriving Partners with Jerry to Secure Personal Car Insurance Savings for Mentor App Users

For Mentor users, Jerry is available in-app, and provides customized quotes from more than 50 insurance carriers in 45 seconds.

"We're delighted to be expanding our value proposition to clients by offering Mentor with Jerry to those organizations keen to further engage their employees by helping them source personal insurance savings through their driver safety program," said Ed Dubens, CEO/ Founder of eDriving. "This is a fantastic way for companies to engage all employees, not just those who drive for work purposes, in their safety program, as well as family members too."

Jerry customers find competitive rates, with the same or better coverage, averaging $800 annual savings on their personal car insurance premiums. Customers can also bundle their auto with home and renters insurance for even more savings.

If a driver finds savings and decides to switch, Jerry handles the paperwork and cancels the prior policy. Mentor app users who request insurance quotes through Jerry do not receive emails, calls, or pop-up ads from third parties.

"Jerry has brought ease and simplicity to comparing and buying car insurance," said Alex Chew, Head of Partnerships at Jerry. "The Mentor app is the ideal platform to offer that convenience to those who drive for work purposes and their families. Mentor already helps drivers embrace safety, and we are pleased to extend the offering by saving drivers time and money on personal car insurance too."

eDriving's Mentor app is a smartphone-based digital driver safety program that identifies driver risk using a validated FICO® Safe Driving Score, and remediates risky behavior with training, coaching and gamification. Among other features, Mentor also incorporates an eco-driving indicator, plus Emergency Response Services, including Automatic Crash Detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch.

As with all eDriving programs and tools, Mentor operates within a highly secure, privacy-first environment, in which only driver data required for risk management is shared with the manager. No location data or individual trip data is visible beyond the driver.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and are designed to ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Solera serves over 235,000 customers and partners in more than 90 countries across six continents. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

About eDriving

eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.

At its heart is the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Mentor's integrated automatic crash detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch trigger a voice call and emergency support, as needed, from one of Bosch's Global Call Centers supporting >50 countries. Through its five-stage, patented Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety and reduce risk for Sales, Service, Delivery and Warehouse drivers, all within a privacy-first, data-secure environment.

eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.

Visit www.edriving.com

About Jerry Services, Inc.

Jerry saves you time and money on your car expenses. Jerry first launched its AI- and machine-learning-based car insurance comparison service in 2019 and today serves more than 1 million customers as a licensed insurance broker in all 50 states. For more information or to save money on car insurance, visit getjerry.com or download the Jerry app in the App Store or Google Play.

Media Contact:

Julie Farmer

julie.farmer@edriving.com

+44 7912 265691

Related Links

