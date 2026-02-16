Edouard Tavernier appointed Chief Executive Officer of PEI Group

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI Group, the leading source of data and intelligence for investment professionals across private markets, today announces that Edouard Tavernier will succeed Tim McLoughlin as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Edouard Tavernier, PEI Group CEO

Edouard joins PEI Group from S&P Global, where he most recently served as President of S&P Global Mobility and led the transformation of the business into the leading data and analytics provider to the global automotive industry, with revenues of $1.8 billion in 2025. He brings deep experience of building and scaling information and technology businesses, driving product-led organic growth and executing strategic acquisitions across global markets.

PEI Group has become the largest independent provider of intelligence and connections to the global private-markets community, serving GPs, LPs and service providers alike. PEI Group's unique combination of proprietary data assets, insight and analysis has delivered sustained growth across private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and secondaries through the company's stable of high-renewal subscription products and sector-defining events and networks.

Commenting on the transition, Tim said:

"I am immensely proud of what the team at PEI Group has achieved together. We have built a scale business of powerful reach and influence. PEI 's clear purpose is to inform and connect global investment professionals – to enable their success. It will be exciting to see the next chapter unfold under Edouard's leadership and I welcome him with great confidence in a Company strongly poised for continued impressive growth."

Reflecting on his appointment, Edouard commented:

"As private markets continue to grow in scale, complexity and importance, proprietary data and insights have never been more critical. PEI Group plays a vital role in enabling the private markets ecosystem and connecting industry stakeholders, and I am thrilled to join the team to accelerate the development of new products and capabilities for our customers."

Representing the board, Charles Welham, partner at Bridgepoint, commented: "Edouard brings strategic and leadership capabilities that will be critical to the next stage of PEI Group's journey, and I am excited to see where he and the team can take the business. I would like to thank Tim for his outstanding leadership and commitment to PEI Group over the past seven years of Bridgepoint ownership."

Henry Elkington, Chairman of the board, added: "I am delighted to welcome Edouard to PEI Group. The continued growth of private markets creates the need for timely data, insights and connections. Edouard's experience will enable him to accelerate the business, building on the incredible foundations that Tim has delivered."

Tim McLoughlin will continue to serve on the PEI Board as a non-executive director.

About PEI Group

PEI Group is a leading business intelligence company backed by Bridgepoint Group. Our mission is to connect investment professionals with critical market insights and networking opportunities across global specialized markets. Our 17 premium data and analysis brands support knowledge and decision making for 30,000 investors, managers and service providers. Our five membership networks serve 6,500 members, and we host more than 16,000 guests at 40+ conferences and events around the world.

