EditShare and Blackbird Partnership Expands Cloud Video Editing Workflows

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EditShare and Blackbird have joined forces to give media professionals more options when it comes to collaborating and editing video in the cloud. The integrated solution combines EditShare's EFS scalable storage, FLOW media management, and open APIs with Blackbird's cloud video editing and publishing platform. Optimized for both speed and mobility, Blackbird and EditShare connect users into the wider media ecosystem, making content of all types located across storage pools accessible in the proper formats for rapid editing and delivery to multiple platforms and channels.

EditShare CEO Conrad Clemson comments: "Cloud-based remote collaboration is no longer merely a "nice to have" but a necessity. Video production teams have rapidly pivoted their workflows to take advantage of the cloud's scalability, flexibility and mobility. The combination of Blackbird and EditShare delivers added value to customers wanting to incorporate quick turnaround editing into a greater production workflow."

Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough said: "Our exciting new partnership with EditShare is a great example of industry specialists building interoperable end to end solutions. Media assets stored and managed by EditShare solutions can now be accessed directly through Blackbird's browser interface where they can be professionally edited and passed back or published."

The companies will demonstrate their joint solution on Wednesday, 18th November at 9AM and 3PM ET. To register for the webinar please visit:

Session 1 @ 9:00 AM ET: https://editshare.live/webinar111820session1pr

Session 2 @ 3:00 PM ET: https://editshare.live/webinar111820session2pr

About EditShare's FLOW and EFS

FLOW is EditShare's media orchestration layer, with enterprise strength media management and automation. Built on a vertically integrated technology stack, it allows editors access to their media, wherever it is, and in any format. Fully proven in high pressure production environments, FLOW's open APIs and media-engineered core make it ideal for fast and close integration with other great products.

EFS scalable storage enables media organizations to build extensive collaborative workflows on premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid installations, shielding creative personnel from the underlying technical complexity while equipping administrators and technicians with a comprehensive set of storage management tools. For Blackbird editors, EFS is a fast and flexible collaborative storage solution with best-in-class project sharing.

About Blackbird

Blackbird is a professional grade video editor that functions in a browser even with a low bandwidth connection. It delivers unbeatable speed, scalability and richness of editing features. The Cloud-native platform allows users to rapidly go to market with their content, bringing massive efficiencies across all organizations.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc. www.blackbird.video

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the production, post-production, new media, sports, and education markets. Whether you need on-prem, cloud, or hybrid solutions, our products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include media optimized high-performance shared storage, archiving and backup software, a suite of media management tools and a robust set of open APIs that enable integration throughout the workflow. Customer and partner success are at the heart of EditShare's core values ensuring a world-class experience that is second to none.

©2020 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.

SOURCE Blackbird plc