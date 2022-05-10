Edible Flakes Market is Projected to Reach US$ 22.3 Bn by 2029, States TMR Study

Rise in consciousness among people on disadvantages of consuming sugar is bolstering sales in the edible flakes market

Surge in vegan population in Europe is estimated to drive the regional market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edible flakes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Players operating in the global edible flakes market are launching new products in order to expand their product portfolio. Many companies in the global market for edible flakes are investing heavily in R&Ds to develop innovative products. For instance, enterprises are developing products in different flavors such as ginger, carrot, oats, muesli, and wholegrain. Such initiatives are prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global edible flakes market in the years to come, states a TMR study.

Edible Flakes Market: Key Findings

Regulatory authorities of many countries around the world are executing stringent regulations on the percentage of sugar content in different food products. Hence, companies in the global edible flakes market are increasing focus on decreasing the levels of sugar in their products. This strategy is helping them to boost their sales numbers. Hence, the global edible flakes market is expected to gain the valuation of US$ 22.3 Bn by 2029, note analysts at TMR.

by 2029, note analysts at TMR. Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of healthy lifestyle has resulted in increase in adoption of food products with low or no sugar contents. Considering this trend, companies operating in the global edible flakes market are focusing on developing and publicizing their products as "sugar-free" or "low sugar." Such products are gaining popularity among people who prefer preservative-free, low-sugar, and products with natural flavors, notes a TMR study on the global edible flakes market.

Edible Flakes Market: Growth Boosters

With a rise in understanding among people on ill effects of sugar on human body, they are inclining toward consuming sugar-free or low-sugar products. This factor is generating the demand growth in the global edible flakes market.

The adoption of edible flakes is being increasing owing to growing awareness on their varied advantages including high nutrition and fiber content in these products. This factor is driving the sales growth in the global edible flakes market.

The global edible flakes market is foreseen to gain lucrative opportunities during the forecast period, owing to improving spending power of major populace from many developing nations around the world. Furthermore, rise in the trend of consuming organic food products is fueling the demand for edible flakes around the world.

Edible Flakes Market: Regional Analysis

The edible flakes market in Europe is estimated to gain sizable business prospects, owing to rising vegan population in the region. Furthermore, launching of innovative and vegan-friendly products by market players is propelling the Europe edible flakes market.

is estimated to gain sizable business prospects, owing to rising vegan population in the region. Furthermore, launching of innovative and vegan-friendly products by market players is propelling the edible flakes market. The North America edible flakes market is anticipated to gain profitable opportunities during the forecast period due to increase in inclination among regional populace toward consuming healthy and ready-to-eat processed food products

Edible Flakes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Post holding company

Kellogg's

Dr. August Oetker .

. Nature's Path Foods

Quakers Oat Company

PepsiCo Inc

H. & J. Brüggen KG

Nestlé SA

Patanjali

Baggry's India Limited

Kellogg Co.

General Mills Inc .

. Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Marico Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Post Holdings Inc.

Edible Flakes Market Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product

Corn Flakes

Wheat Flakes

Rice Flakes

Flakey Oats

Sales Channel

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Traditional Groceries

Online Retailers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

