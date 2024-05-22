EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC Announces a 15 MW Data Center Investment in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, a global digital infrastructure provider and part of the DAMAC Group, has announced its investment into the Indonesian market with a state-of-the-art data center to be built in Jakarta. This announcement was made at the Indonesia Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2024 on May 16, 2024. The first phase of the construction is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a significant step in the company's strategic efforts to support the dynamic digital economy and startup ecosystem in Southeast Asia's fastest-growing country.[1]

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC officially announced a 15 MW Data Center investment in Indonesia. This announcement was made by Danish Nayar, SVP of Investment and Acquisition, DAMAC Capital (third from right), along with colleagues at the Indonesia Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2024 on May 16, 2024. (PRNewsfoto/DAMAC Group) EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC officially announced a 15 MW Data Center investment in Indonesia. (PRNewsfoto/DAMAC Group)

Indonesia, as the largest economy in Southeast Asia, experienced a growth rate of 5% year-on-year from January to March 2023. Currently, Jakarta is preparing to increase its data center capacity to 1GW. To support this growth, more colocation data centers adhering to sustainable Tier III standards and offering high uptime and reliability are needed to meet the rising demand for internet usage in the region.[2]

In response to these needs, EDGNEX is providing a foundation for innovation and disrupting the data center market by delivering advanced technology to meet the increasing demand from Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and AI deployments.[3]

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the DAMAC Group, commented, "EDGNEX identifies and invests in present and next-generation digital hubs. The government's robust digitalisation efforts, high internet penetration and a tech-savvy, youthful demographic, necessitate advanced infrastructure to support the burgeoning digital economy. With this announcement we are pleased to support the government's efforts and to bring our expertise in setting new standards for data centres in Southeast Asia, catalysing further technological innovation and growth across the region."

The new data center is strategically located in MT Haryono, Jakarta, just 3 kilometers from one of the most interconnected data center clusters - the most important internet exchange point in central Jakarta. This facility will have dual road access and excellent fiber optic connectivity, ensuring enhanced service reliability and superior performance to meet the evolving demands of customers.

Danish Nayar, SVP of Investments and Acquisitions, DAMAC Capital, added: "We are excited by the growth opportunities in Jakarta. Our new facility in downtown Jakarta will address the growing demand for Cloud Service Providers, Edge Nodes, and potential Artificial Intelligence deployments. We are also investing in a similar format across SEA and globally."





About EDGNEX

EDGNEX is a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the DAMAC Group. EDGNEX is providing a foundation for local innovation across the globe and disrupting the data centre market with new speed and agility. It proactively builds, buys, or partners to serve the next wave of demand for data centre services.

Where We Go, Others Follow. www.edgnex.com

