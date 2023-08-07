Edgewater Markets Limited Acquires FCA License, Expands Offerings in UK

New license and key appointments signal firm's commitment to the region and to adhering to stringent regulatory requirements

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewater Markets LLC, a leading provider of technology, trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals, today announced that its Edgewater Markets Limited entity has obtained a new license from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The addition of an FCA license solidifies its regulatory status and permissions within the United Kingdom. Alex Scarsini, President and founder of Edgewater, has announced the appointment of Emanuel Georgouras as the new Senior Manager Function 1 (SMF1) UK Chief Executive of the newly regulated entity.

The acquisition of the FCA license marks a pivotal moment for Edgewater Markets Limited, enabling it to expand its services and cater to a broader range of clients. The FCA, renowned for its stringent regulatory standards and commitment to investor protection, is widely recognized as one of the most reputable financial regulators worldwide. The license endorses Edgewater Markets Limited as a trustworthy and compliant player in the financial industry.

"We are delighted to have obtained the FCA license, which underscores our commitment to operating with the utmost integrity, transparency, and adherence to regulatory standards," said Scarsini. "This license is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional and diverse services to our clients and further solidifies our position as a leading global liquidity and technology provider." Scarsini added that the appointment of Georgouras brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role. With a successful track record at Edgewater and in financial services, Georgouras is well positioned to successfully steer Edgewater Markets Limited's expansion into the UK and beyond. His strategic vision and leadership will contribute to the company's growth and enable it to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Edgewater Markets Limited's FCA license grants the company various regulatory permissions, enabling it to offer a wide array of institutional financial services, including liquidity provision, technology solutions, foreign exchange, non-deliverable forwards, commodity, and derivative products. The license signifies the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of client protection, risk management, and operational efficiency.

About Edgewater

Edgewater is a leading trading technology provider that specializes in FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation to help institutions trade efficiently and competitively across global markets. Over the past 10 years, we've earned the trust of over 350 clients by providing exceptional client service, unblemished operational performance and a flexible, conflict-free business model. Our sole focus is on helping our clients grow – because when they succeed, we succeed. For more information visit edgewatermarkets.com.

