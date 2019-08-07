EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Unify the Human-digital Workforce

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), unveiled AssistEdge RPA 18.0 which aims to fundamentally transform process automation by fostering a new human-digital workforce.

Given the imperative to remain customer-centric and competitive, enterprises must offer differentiated offerings and be extremely responsive to customer requirements by being agile, hyper-productive, consistent and scalable. The seamless unification of human and digital workers, which we call as Automation singularity can be a powerful force in enabling this change. In this world of Automation Singularity, human specialists will drive customer orientation using their creativity and empathy, and will be complemented by digital workers with extreme productivity and consistency.

Albie, the cognitive engine powering AssistEdge RPA 18.0 is a major advancement that seamlessly delivers pervasive intelligence across process design, management and execution that will help organizations achieve greater automation coverage in their systems and processes. By harnessing the 'Human-Digital Twin' unifying assisted and unassisted automation, Albie helps organizations utilize contextual intelligence and drive smartness into exception management with business intelligence dashboards, cognitive services on tap, predictive resource management and expanded technology automation footprint.

Ray Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder of Constellation Research, Inc. said, "The evolution of RPA has evolved from automation to cognitive driven, contextually intelligent automation. In that shift, organizations now expect greater augmentation of work for the human and digital worker with enterprise grade security as more and more systems are included, and greater precision is required."

The AssistEdge Intelligent RPA is built on strong innovation using 18 patent assets around critical dimensions of bot orchestration, performance prediction, deployment and AI. Albie pushes the automation frontier to 95% for tasks involving human discretion and enables optimized bot utilization and management, providing greater reliability in process execution.

Atul Soneja, SVP and Global Head of Edge Products and Infosys Nia, said, "AssistEdge 18.0 is a significant step towards our vision of Automation Singularity. Powered by Albie, organizations will be able to seamlessly integrate human specialists with digital bots to create more scalable and secure process automation. Organizations will see an improved bottom line, enhanced customer experience and enterprise agility at every level."

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, develops innovative software products and offers them on premise or as cloud-hosted business platforms. Our products help businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. We power our clients' growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, interactive commerce, distributive trade, customer service and enterprise buying and help them navigate their digital journey with our AI enabled Automation and Business Solutions.

At EdgeVerve, we are making constant strides towards transforming enterprises by providing AI enabled Business Applications, leveraging the Infosys Nia™ Platform with capabilities across the Automation continuum. Today EdgeVerve products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail and CPG, life sciences, manufacturing and telecom.

To know more, visit www.edgeverve.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.edgeverve.com



SOURCE EdgeVerve