EdgeConneX Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering a Full Spectrum of Data Center Solutions to Its Customers

The company is well-positioned in the edge data center industry. Its reliable solutions help operators handle the end-to-end management of data centers' digital infrastructure by integrating automation, interconnection capabilities, and continuous innovation with the edge. EdgeConneX's key differentiator is its flexible and cost-effective solutions that assist companies in locating the data centers according to their specifications, making them operationally feasible to ensure the data centers are up timely and running smoothly.

"The company works closely with customers to place the data centers in the best location and provides custom-tailored data center solutions that extract off-the-shelf data center capacity," said Ruman Ahmed, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform can provide a complete view of the customer's data centers with a presence in different markets and helps with managing security components and operational pieces."

EdgeConneX has a proven track record of bringing hybrid multi-cloud solutions and a groundbreaking technological ecosystem to its customer base, delivering a user experience that keeps businesses on the competitive edge. The company has built or is developing over 50 data centers across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, creating a new edge of the Internet; and a growing number of hyperscale solutions with the highest levels of security according to the industry standards.

With the increasing demand for data center services during the Covid-19 Pandemic, EdgeConneX facilitated business continuity and an exceptionally high level of security to its customers on a local and global scale with tailor-made and highly differentiated services. EdgeConneX's flexible and easy-to-implement solutions enable customers to manage and oversee data centers remotely with its real-time service management application and comprehensive portal.

"The truly automated platform facilitates agileness, adaptability, and scalability," noted ﻿Leonardo Sampieri, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It allows customers to drill into, run, and operate their data centers simply through a centralized view."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About EdgeConneX



Backed by EQT, a Swedish-based infrastructure fund, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX Empowers Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

