EdgeConneX Continues Edge Expansion Across Europe With Acquisition of Data Center in Munich, Germany

Munich facility becomes EdgeConneX's 9th Data Center in Europe

HERNDON, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, pioneers in edge data center development, announces today that it has acquired strategic data center assets at Landsberger Strasse 155, Central Munich, Germany. Necessitated by increasing customer demand and lack of well-connected data center space in the region, EdgeConneX's Munich edge data center will offer a carrier-neutral facility for cloud, content, network and IT providers to deploy their infrastructure in close proximity to their customers in the region, ensuring optimal performance, security, availability and economics for their services. As part of the deal, existing network service providers and customers will continue to operate critical network and peering infrastructure at the data center.

"Munich has been an historically important market for network and content peering and is now seeing substantial growth as a cloud epicenter as well," comments Dick Theunissen, Managing Director EMEA at EdgeConneX. "This, coupled with demand from customers, primarily to serve the region and create an alternative to Frankfurt, has driven our entry into Munich."

With over 20 prominent networks and cloud on ramps serving as existing strategic anchors, EdgeConneX is making a significant investment to enhance the infrastructure, operations and security of the Munich facility. Upon completion, the Munich data center will have additional capacity and power to support customer growth and expansion. The facility will be ready for new customer deployments starting in Q2 2019.

"EdgeConneX brings the edge to its customers – we go where they need to be," continues Theunissen. "Simply put, our European expansion is about bringing cost-effective and modern data center facilities and services to the markets that need it most. We're looking forward to making more announcements throughout the year."

With additional EMEA market expansion planned throughout 2019, the Munich announcement compliments the company's recently announced data center acquisition in Warsaw, Poland. Munich is a strategic network location in Europe as many European long distance fiber cables from Frankfurt to Vienna pass through the company's newly acquired facility – which serves as a critical traffic offload and network redundancy point in the region.

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content, and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com .

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions, from MicroEdge to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services. Empower Your Edge® with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810989/EdgeConneX_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.edgeconnex.com



SOURCE EdgeConneX