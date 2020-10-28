Edge Data Center Market Worth $ 29.08 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 24.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research
28 Oct, 2020, 13:14 GMT
Factors behind the growing edge data center industry are the commercialization of 5G, increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices, & rising mobile data traffic and over-the-top (OTT) traffic across the globe
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Edge Data Center Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Retail, BFSI, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Edge Data Center Market was valued at USD 5.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.38% from 2020 to 2027.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=36041
Browse in-depth TOC on "Edge Data Center Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Edge Data Center Market Overview
The major factors behind the growing edge data center industry are the commercialization of 5G, increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices, and rising mobile data traffic and over-the-top (OTT) traffic across the globe. The rise in demand for high computational power is encouraging service providers to host data centers at edge locations for low-latency connectivity, providing several growth opportunities to the market. The growing usage of internet services followed by rise in the number of connected devices has shifted the trend toward bandwidth-intensive applications. In addition, increasing adoption of digital services is changing the way data centers are being deployed. As the distance from the data center increases, it takes more time to deliver digital services to customers. Establishing data centers closer to the point of application offers a complete control over data processing and storage at the edge of a network compared to establishing it in a centralized warehouse. The demand for reduced network traffic, real-time data analysis, low operating costs, and improved application performance will boost edge data center market growth. Furthermore, The major factor driving the growth of the edge data center market is the rising mobile data traffic across the globe. The increasing adoption of smart phones and IoT devices is leading to a rise in the mobile data traffic, so, to manage the growing amount of data, the need for edge data centers across the world is becoming more dire. The major players in the market are 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Edge Data Center Market On the basis of Component, Organization, Application, and Geography.
- Edge Data Center Market by Component
- Solution
- Service
- Edge Data Center Market by Organization
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- Edge Data Center Market by Application
- Retail
- BFSI
- Logistics & Transportation
- Healthcare
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Edge Data Center Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Q&A Platforms Market Size by Type (On-premises, and Cloud-based), by Application (Individuals and Enterprises), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Smart Offices Market Size by Component (Software, Services), by Technology (Wireless Technology, Wired Technologies), by Product (Smart Lighting, Security Systems, Energy Management System, HVAC System), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by Operating Principle (Optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR), Optical frequency domain reflectometry (OFDR)), by Fiber Type (Single-mode fiber, Multi-mode fiber), by Application (Oil & Gas, Upstream, Fire detection, Process & pipeline monitoring, Downstream, Power cable monitoring, Environmental monitoring), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
VTOL UAV Market Size by Type (Helicopter, Multicopter, Hybrid), by Application (Military, Homeland Security, Civil & Commercial), by Payloads (ISR, Cameras, Telemetry, Sensors, Autopilot), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (203)-411-9686
APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322103/Edge_data_center_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research