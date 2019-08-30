Edge Computing Market Worth $9.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Edge Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Platform, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, IIoT, Content Delivery, Remote Monitoring, AR and VR), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Edge Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2019 to USD 9.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the Edge Computing Market include growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across industries; rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time, automated decision-making solutions; and need for surmounting exponentially increasing data volumes and network traffic.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Edge Computing Market"

50 – Tables

35 – Figures

129 – Pages

Request PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133384090

Smart Cities segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

With the increasing push toward Smart City initiatives, countries across the world are implementing edge computing solutions to enhance building security, home automation, parking and traffic management, and city asset management. Edge computing empowers IoT deployments in smart cities with low-latency and high bandwidth connectivity.

Platform segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The platform segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its computing enhancement capabilities. With an increase in edge devices and data centers, companies require software capable of controlling operations of edge devices and data centers, within the network infrastructure, and improving their operational feasibility. The platform helps connect nodes in an edge infrastructure and enables easy flow of data across the networks.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=133384090

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America houses some of the major edge computing vendors, such as Cisco, IBM, HPE, Dell Technologies, FogHorn Systems, MachineShop, and Axellio. These players have their headquarters, direct sales offices, and large number of data centers in the region to cater to the North American client base. Many companies in the region are adopting edge computing to enhance their Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and leverage the benefits of new technologies, such as 5G and IoT, which has further added to the high adoption of edge computing solutions in North America.

The Edge Computing Market comprises major solution providers, such as Cisco (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Nokia (Finland), Litmus Automation (US), FogHorn Systems (US), SixSq (Switzerland), MachineShop (US), Saguna Networks (Israel), Vapor IO (US), ADLINK (Taiwan), Altran (France), and Axellio (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Edge Computing Market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Edge AI Software Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Data Source, Application (Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/edge-ai-software-market-70030817.html

Edge Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Analytics Type, Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, and Human Resources), Deployment, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/edge-analytics-market-36299076.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets™ Blog: https://mnmblog.org/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/edge-computing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/edge-computing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets