Edge Computing Market is Projected to Grow From 2,485.36 Million in 2018 to USD 8,854.78 Million by 2025, With a CAGR of 19.90% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE COMPUTING MARKET OVERVIEW:

The Global Edge Computing Market will grow from USD 2,485.36 million in 2018 to USD 8,854.78 million by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.90%.

Edge Computing processes the data at the network edge. Edge computing supports applications to analyze and process collected data in real-time, which is one of the key factors driving market demand. In addition, the introduction of the 5G network, various IoT software platforms and languages are expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, local hardware and higher maintenance costs are likely to inhibit the growth of the edge computing industry.

The edge computing market report strategically segments the report into components, applications, and end-users. Based on the component, the market is segmented by Hardware, Services, and Software. Based on application, the market is segmented by Analytics, Augmented Reality, Location Services, and Smart Cities. The end-user is segmented by Automotive, Education, Healthcare, and Surveillance.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL EDGE COMPUTING MARKET

Increasing demand for low latency processing and real-time, automated decision-making solutions; and an exponentially increasing need to address data volumes and network traffic is driving the market growth.

The proliferation of IoT has resulted in a substantial increase in data, as companies increasingly rely on centralized cloud computing and storage solutions. For the entire IT network, transitioning to the cloud raises issues of latency and economic viability. Hence, organizations using IoT sensors, actuators, and other IoT devices are increasingly looking for edge computing solutions, such as edge nodes, devices, and hyper-localized data centers. Edge computing supplements the existing cloud paradigm by facilitating data processing closer to the data source, thereby enabling organizations to speed up decision-making. This functionality of edge computing is driving the market.

Edge computing drives automation and enhances the predictive accuracy of events such as network outages, machine downtime, and weather changes. Therefore, edge computing often eliminates cloud computing risks such as DDoS attacks and server outages.

The rise in the number of smart applications is a key driver of the growth of the edge computing industry. Additionally, edge computing lets real-time applications analyze and process collected data, which is also one of the critical factors driving market demand. More local hardware and higher maintenance costs, however, are likely to hinder the growth of the edge computing industry. In addition, the introduction of the 5G Network, and various IoT software platforms and languages are expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

REGION WISE EDGE COMPUTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America represented the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast years. Higher cloud adoption in the area is contributing to the technology's ongoing transformation. Developing revolutionary technologies within the region, such as autonomous cars, is also expected to drive regional market growth in the years to come.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to experience the highest CAGR in 2019 through 2025.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The adoption of edge computing technologies by large companies is high due to the increased data generation, attributed to the broad geographic reach and customer base. In addition, growing employee demand for access to computing tools and applications while ensuring proper data storage drives the market for edge computing solutions among large enterprises.

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Dell Technologies

Nokia

Litmus Automation

FogHorn Systems

SixSq

MachineShop

Saguna Networks

Vapor IO

ADLINK

Altran

Axellio

Others

ON THE BASIS OF COMPONENT, THE GLOBAL EDGE COMPUTING MARKET IS SEGMENTED BY:

Hardware

Services

Software.

ON THE BASIS OF APPLICATION, THE EDGE COMPUTING MARKET IS SEGMENTED BY:

Analytics

Augmented Reality

Location Services

Smart Cities.

ON THE BASIS OF END USER, THE EDGE COMPUTING MARKET IS SEGMENTED BY:

Automotive

Education

Healthcare

Surveillance

SOURCE Valuates Reports