Edge AI Hardware Market Size To Reach USD 38.87 Billion By 2030, Registering A CAGR of 18.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge AI Hardware Market By Component (Processor, Memory, Sensor, and Others), Device Type (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, and Others), Process (Training and Inference), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer Hardware Category.

The global Edge AI Hardware Market size was valued at USD 6.88 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 38.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Edge Ai Hardware Market Are

Increased demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices, the emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing, reduction in data storage and operations costs, increase in enterprise workloads on the cloud, and rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications are all factors driving the growth of the edge AI hardware market.

Factors such as the development in IoT applications by various end-user sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics, among others, are expected to propel the worldwide edge AI hardware market forward.

Furthermore, the edge AI hardware market is likely to benefit from an increase in demand and adoption of artificial intelligence products and services.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1S54/Edge_AI_Hardware_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET

The surge in investments in AI startups and the desire for smart homes and smart cities are two major factors influencing the growth of the edge AI hardware market. Furthermore, the rise of the edge AI hardware market is fueled by an increase in the demand for automation and security in companies. However, SMEs' lack of awareness limits market expansion. On the contrary, the market is likely to benefit from the increased usage of robots technology in emerging countries.

Growth in demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices is expected to drive the growth of the edge AI hardware market. Machine learning methods in edge AI employ device-generated data and process it on the device. This decreases latency and allows for automatic decision-making in real-time. Edge AI enables real-time processes such as data production, learning, and inference, which will assist applications that require real-time data processing. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have a very short time between identifying a potential accident and making steering and braking adjustments. A vast amount of data collected by an IoT device is sent to the cloud, where machine learning (ML) models are run and the processed data is sent back to the device, causing a delay in response.

Dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the edge AI hardware market. Drones, wearable gadgets, robotics, surveillance cameras, and autonomous vehicles all use AI mobile CPUs for computational imaging. AI-based vision processing units (VPU) can assist drones in making better decisions and reducing the risk of accidents, which will contribute to the growing demand for drones for industrial and personal use.

However, the worldwide edge AI hardware market is constrained by power consumption and size constraints.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1S54/edge-ai-hardware

EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In 2020, the United States was the largest shareholder in the North American edge AI hardware market, with a 55 percent share. However, due to significant investment in the automotive sector, the Edge AI Hardware market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, edge AI hardware devices have a high penetration rate in the healthcare, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors in economically developed countries, which is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Based on end-user, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is because consumer spending and demand for consumer gadgets are increasing. Smartphones, smart wearables, and other electronic devices are in high demand. Furthermore, the emergence of new edge AI use cases could lead to a significant increase in consumer electronics in the edge AI hardware industry.

Based on components, the processor segment is expected to be the most lucrative.

Based on the processor, the Inference segment will dominate the market with the highest CAGR of 19.5% during 2021 - 2030

Based on device type, the smartphone segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1S54/Edge_AI_Hardware_Market

Edge Ai Hardware Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa



Edge Ai Hardware Market By Key Player

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

MediaTek Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung)

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-1S54/Edge_AI_Hardware_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1S54&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global AI In Telecommunication market size is projected to reach USD 14990 million by 2027, from USD 1189 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 42.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market size is projected to reach USD 7030 million by 2027, from USD 1858.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Edge AI Software market size is projected to reach USD 2773.2 million by 2027, from USD 576 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Cloud Computing market size is projected to reach USD 611170 million by 2027, from USD 97010 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021-2027.

- Edge AI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Edge AI Processor Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Edge AI Chips Sales Market Report 2021

- Edge Processing in IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- IoT Edge Platforms Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click Here To See Related Reports on Edge AI Hardware

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports