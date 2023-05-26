Edenred Appointed to New Employee Benefits and Services Buying Framework for UK Public Sector

LONDON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred has been appointed as a supplier of choice for employee benefits to the UK public sector on a new buying framework managed by the Crown Commercial Service.

Edenred will be the only provider offering services across all six categories on the new public sector buying framework for employee benefits, reward and recognition which goes live today.

Edenred wins place on new UK public sector buying framework for Employee Benefits (PRNewsfoto/Edenred)

The Employee Benefits & Services framework (RM6273) gives organisations from every part of the UK public sector a straightforward route to select and appoint a supplier for a wide range of employee benefits products.

Edenred has won a place on each of the six lots which cover Managed Services (EEP) Reward & Recognition, Financial Wellbeing, Cycle to Work, Childcare & Payroll Giving, Technology & Smartphones.

This means government departments, local authorities, schools, FE colleges, universities, blue-light services and arms-length public sector organisations will all be able to join over 900 public sector clients who currently use Edenred's employee benefits, rewards and recognition solutions.

Colin Hodgson, sales director, Edenred UK said:

"We're delighted that the strength and quality of our solutions for the public sector have been recognised and to emerge as the only supplier across all lots on this prestigious buying framework.

Edenred has an unparalleled track record in supplying employee benefits and recognition solutions to organisations across public sector and we are delighted to extend that partnership.

With over 20 year's experience of working with public sector employers we've built a bespoke set of solutions which meet the specific needs of public sector buyers and the way their organisations work.

Our easy-to-implement digital and accessible platforms ensure our clients can quickly get up-and-running, providing their employees with a comprehensive suite of benefits and services, to meet all challenges, whether that be retention, talent attraction, engagement or motivation.

The choice and flexibility in the products on offer achieve consistently high satisfaction ratings from both our clients and their employees."

The new framework will go live on 26 May 2023.

About Edenred

Edenred, the everyday companion for people at work, is a leading digital platform for services and payments which connects over 52 million users and 1 million partner merchants in 45 countries via approximately 900,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2021, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €38 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

