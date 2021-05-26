Edenor Argentina selects OverIT's Geocall Field Service SaaS Offering to replace legacy On-Premise ClickSoftware implementation

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenor, the largest energy distribution company in Argentina, has selected OverIT as their new cloud provider for scheduling, optimization, and mobility, to transition from their existing on-premise platform ClickSoftware , now part of Salesforce.

By using Geocall Cloud Offering, Edenor is planning to:

Optimize the work and schedules for over 4,000 technicians Reduce travel costs by approximately 30% Improve first-time fix rates by 25% Respond to emergent work 5 times faster Leverage subject matter experts using a real-time collaboration platform in the field Deliver advanced safety and work procedures via mobile devices

Geocall's flexibility and user-friendly interface also make it ideal for handling unforeseen tasks that happen in technical or commercial operations and provides access to guided procedures.

Ultimately, Geocall was chosen due to its market-leading GIS integration capabilities for 2D and 3D asset-intensive monitoring, combined with "zero-touch" Augmented Reality remote collaboration to support Edenor with their innovative field execution.

Luis Lenkiewicz, Edenor CIO, said, "Edenor is in a clear transformation path to the Cloud; thus, the Field Service selection process needed to be extremely thorough. OverIT was selected due to its robust SaaS platform, superior expertise, and knowledge in the field, and mostly their many industry references for Utilities and specifically for electricity distribution worldwide. OverIT is, without a doubt, the leader in this space."

"Edenor's selection of OverIT's SaaS offering to replace existing on-premise ClickSoftware p l atform is a testament of OverIT's unique capabilities and opportunity to support complex use cases in the Utility industry. We expect most customers that find themselves in the same situation as Edenor will migrate to OverIT in the next 12-24 months", said Alejandro Nestares, SVP and GM OverIT Americas.

Edenor is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, with 4,776 employees. On December 31st, 2020, Edenor had the highest number of customers in the country, which amounts to over three million, and their energy purchases represent 20% of the country's overall energy demand in 2020.

Backed by US capital with development headquarters in Italy and main US offices in Boston and Miami, OverIT is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in FSM and AR industries.

