Edanz Acquires Scribendi

Creation of a Global Leader in Scientific Editing and Language Services

TOKYO and FUKUOKA, Japan, and CHATHAM-KENT, ON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edanz Inc., a leading provider of author and researcher services for the global scientific community, today announced the acquisition of Scribendi, a renowned ISO 9001:2015-certified online editing and proofreading company. This acquisition will create a world-class, full-service language and publication solutions provider, leveraging the combined strengths of both companies to offer a comprehensive suite of services for researchers, authors, publishers, institutions and companies around the world.

With complementary geographies and capabilities, this merger represents a significant strategic move for both companies, offering an opportunity to expand their global reach, enhance customer experience, and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving author and researcher services industry. By integrating their services, resources, and expertise, both organizations will be able to deliver unparalleled quality, innovation, and value to clients.

Koji Yamashita, CEO of both Edanz and Scribendi, expressed excitement about the merger: "We are thrilled to welcome Scribendi to the Edanz family. This represents a significant step forward in our mission to support researchers and facilitate global scientific communication. By joining forces, we will be better positioned to support researchers and authors in achieving their publication goals, while also expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of the academic and publishing communities."

Clients and partners of both Edanz and Scribendi can expect to benefit from an expanded range of services, a seamless integration of technology, and a continued focus on quality and customer support.

Edanz owns a freelance platform with approximately 500 top-class scientific and medical research professionals (mainly English native speakers and Ph.D. holders), supporting the drafting and editing of research papers mainly within the medical field. As the pioneer in this field, they are a globally leading company within English editing services for research papers. Edanz caters to clients in over 120 countries, mainly in academia including The University of Tokyo and Peking University, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals. With a repeat rate of over 80%, Edanz is highly regarded in the research community, and has supported the preparation of more than 330,000 manuscripts, as well as the development of more than 600 clinical research papers for pharmaceutical companies in Japan.

Scribendi, founded in 1997, owns an editing and proofreading platform with approximately 400 active freelancers and provides services to 28,000 clients annually, including the global academic community, students, researchers, authors, companies, and individuals for whom English is a second language. The company also operates on a proprietary platform and has developed its own natural language processing (NLP) AI technologies based on a dataset of more than 30 million sentences edited and corrected by professional proofreaders. Among other things, their technologies can automatically correct grammar, measure quality, and automate the process from receiving an order to delivery, thereby shortening lead time to only 2 hours.

