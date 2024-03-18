EDAN and GH Labs Collaborate to Develop AI-Enabled Ultrasound Devices

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading global provider of medical and healthcare solutions, announces a collaboration with Global Health Labs, Inc. (GH Labs) to co-develop AI-enabled ultrasound devices. The collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Under the agreement signed on March 13, 2024, in Bellevue, Washington, EDAN and GH Labs will combine their expertise to create innovative ultrasound solutions powered by artificial intelligence. This initiative underscores the shared commitment of both parties to address global health disparities and improve maternal and newborn healthcare outcomes.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with GH Labs," said Xicheng Xie, Co-Founder and Vice President of EDAN. "By harnessing the power of AI technology, we aim to make ultrasound examinations more accessible and affordable for communities worldwide."

GH Labs, a non-profit organization funded by Gates Ventures, brings extensive experience in developing technology solutions to reduce health disparities. Through this collaboration, GH Labs will provide technical expertise to support the development of AI-enabled ultrasound devices tailored for LMICs.

"Collaborations like this represent a significant step forward in our mission to leverage technology for global health equity," commented Steve Kern, Executive Director at GH Labs. "Together with EDAN, we are committed to advancing healthcare access and improving maternal and newborn health outcomes in underserved communities."

The devices developed through this partnership will empower healthcare providers in LMICs to identify high-risk pregnancies and provide timely interventions, enhancing prenatal care worldwide.

About Global Health Labs, Inc.

Global Health Labs, Inc. (GH Labs), a nonprofit organization created by Gates Ventures and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, innovates to reduce health disparities, especially in low- and middle-income countries, and closely partners with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and leaders across sectors to develop technology solutions that address unmet needs in:

Diagnostics

Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health

Primary Healthcare Tools and Equipment

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, Point-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Follow EDAN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068833/EDAN_Logo_Logo.jpg