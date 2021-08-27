Edam Funding One Limited publishes Interim Financial Statements

News provided by

EDAM Funding One Limited

27 Aug, 2021, 16:00 BST

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2021 together with its Interim Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.  

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky

For further information please contact:

Name : EDAM Funding One Limited
Address : c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code : KY1-1102
City : George Town
Country : Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number : +345-945-7099
Fax number : +345-945-7100
E-mail : cayman@maples.com

SOURCE EDAM Funding One Limited

Also from this source

Edam Funding One Limited publishes annual Financial Statements...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics