Edam Funding One Limited publishes Interim Financial Statements
EDAM Funding One Limited
17 Aug, 2022, 16:00 BST
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2022 together with its Interim Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.
The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky
For further information please contact:
Name : EDAM Funding One Limited
Address : c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code : KY1-1102
City : George Town
Country : Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number : +345-945-7099
Fax number : +345-945-7100
E-mail : cayman@maples.com
SOURCE EDAM Funding One Limited
