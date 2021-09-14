Ed-Tech Provider Ellucido Brings Activated Teaching Methods to Market

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based educational technology provider Ellucido (www.ellucido.com) officially launches today with a new approach to online learning.

Driven by the techniques of Activated Classroom Teaching (ACT), the company provides training that is unique, engaging and experienced-based, building on expertise in online teaching that is proven and effective.

ACT ensures active learning with high engagement and delivers consistently excellent results. Using the first taxonomy of teaching and learning, the ACT model shows teachers how to apply the five digital-age pedagogies, guiding teachers to make effective use of technology in the classroom.

"We are excited about the potential for ACT in education, research, medical and workplace learning settings" says Owain Tudor, CEO of Ellucido. "For too long, online learning has simply been a facsimile of class-based methods, and teachers have tried to transfer 'chalk and talk' methods to the screen. Using ACT techniques, Ellucido brings learning alive and fully exploits the potential of technology in learning and teaching."

Prof. Craig Blewett, one of Ellucido's creators and pioneer of ACT adds, "The worst thing we can do is train teachers to use technology. Training teachers to use technology is not the same as training them to teach with technology, and that is our aim at Ellucido."

Creator of the Demystifying Healthcare Ethics course, Prof. Vivienne Harpwood, believes the ACT approach will bring a new dimension to medico-legal training for all health and care professionals. "The legal and ethics-based training that health professionals receive is essential, but typically the content appears very dry and can sometimes be difficult to understand and assimilate. The ACT methods we've used bring the subject to life and will ensure better outcomes for learners and, of course, patients."

Deployed using mainstream LMS (learning management system) technology, Ellucido currently has four activated courses covering teacher training, research skills, mathematics revision and ethics in healthcare. Future courses will evolve in core subjects, serving the school, university, corporate and healthcare markets.

"It's an exciting time to be working in Ed-Tech," says Tudor. "The pandemic has shown not just the absolute requirement for online learning, but also how useful it can be to supplement or even replace classroom-based learning. We're not here to drive a revolution in education, but we can certainly help it to evolve."

About Ellucido

Ellucido is an Ed-Tech provider specialising in Activated Classroom Teaching.

We provide expert training on a variety of topics for researchers and other professionals from a wide range of academic disciplines, especially early career researchers (ECRs).

Our training is unique, engaging and experience-based, building on our expertise in online teaching, effective publishing, medical ethics, and journal article writing. We emphasise transferable skills to enhance personal confidence and assist career development.

We recognise the value of professional education at Ellucido. Our team of professional educators, active researchers and healthcare professionals is at your side as you choose to learn new key skills.

