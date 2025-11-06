ECW Announces US$2 Million Grant for Flood-Affected Children in Pakistan

First Emergency Response grant will reach 34,483 students through local consortium led by the Rural Support Programmes Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced today a US$2 million First Emergency Response grant to address the urgent education needs of children affected by Pakistan's devastating monsoon floods.

The 12-month grant will be delivered by the Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN) in partnership with a consortium of local and national organizations, including the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), and PAGE Foundation.

Education assessments reveal that over 367,000 school-aged children currently lack access to education in flood-affected districts, with damage reported in over 1,800 schools.

"RSPN is proud to continue its partnership with Education Cannot Wait and the Government of Pakistan to ensure that every child, especially girls, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and children with disabilities affected by the recent floods in Sialkot, Narowal, Jhang and Swat can access safe, inclusive and quality learning opportunities," said Bashir Anjum, Chief Operating Officer, RSPN. "Through this collaboration, we aim to help communities across these districts rebuild resilient education systems, restore hope and support children in returning to learning within secure and nurturing environments. Together, we are transforming dreams into opportunities and turning education into lasting hope for the most vulnerable."

The locally led response will provide life-saving education support to 34,000 girls and boys across flood-affected provinces in Pakistan.

The ECW investment will rehabilitate damaged schools, establish temporary learning spaces, provide inclusive and gender-sensitive learning materials, restore water and sanitation facilities, and implement protective measures. The interventions are aligned with the Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan and complement ECW's ongoing Anticipatory Action pilot, which has already pre-positioned materials in advance of the floods.

