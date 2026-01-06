ECOVACS Showcases Its Acceleration Towards Full-Scenario Service Robotics at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a global leader in home service robotics, is showcasing its latest next-generation, multi-scenario robotic solutions at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, including the all-new DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI, the DEEBOT X12 Family, together with new robotic window cleaner WINBOT, robotic lawn mower GOAT, and more. ECOVACS ROBOTICS is also introducing its first robotic pool cleaner, ULTRAMARINE, alongside its latest embodied intelligence innovation.

This comprehensive showcase underscores ECOVACS' role in advancing the robotic vacuum cleaner category from rapid growth toward a more mature stage, grounded in its long-term technological expertise and deep understanding of global user needs. More importantly, it signals the company's success in accelerating the application of core technologies to drive the emergence of a diversified, full-scenario service robotics ecosystem, an approach that has gained broad recognition from both consumers and the industry. And it heralds a new chapter of embodied intelligence for service robotics.

ECOVACS also unveiled its new brand idea, "ECOVACS, Created for Ease" at CES 2026. David Cheng Qian, Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, said that the idea reflects ECOVACS' commitment to leveraging service robotics to relieve users of routine household tasks, creating a world of ease. More than a brand idea, "Created for Ease" further embodies ECOVACS' responsibility as an industry leader. Driven by a fearless spirit of innovation, ECOVACS systematically solves complex challenges to continuously advance both technology and the user experience, empowering people to enjoy a more effortless modern lifestyle.

"Created for easier intelligent cleaning, ECOVACS is among the first to introduce robots with embodied intelligence, and with this we enter the next era of our evolution," said David Cheng Qian. "Rooted in a deep understanding of user needs, we continue to strengthen our leadership in service robotics by launching new categories and unveiling breakthrough technologies. Guided by our new brand idea 'Created for Ease', we are dedicated to making our mission of 'Robotics for All' a reality, shaping a better future where robots seamlessly serve every home, everywhere."

DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT X12 Family: Advancing the Next Evolution of OZMO ROLLER Technology

At this year's CES, ECOVACS is showcasing the latest evolution of its pioneering OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology and unveiling a new lineup of DEEBOT products featuring a suite of new cutting-edge innovations.

The fully upgraded OZMO ROLLER 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology equipped on the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT X12 Family delivers significant improvements in mopping performance and efficiency through a refined roller design. The new 26cm roller is 50% longer than the previous generation, enabling it to cover more floor area in each pass for doubled cleaning efficiency[1]. The new Pressurized Self-Washing delivers powerful sprays to the roller through 16 nozzles, helping to flush away embedded dirt for streak-free results and effective prevention of secondary contamination. Since debuting on the DEEBOT X8, ECOVACS' OZMO ROLLER technology has redefined deep-cleaning standards and earned widespread recognition for its innovation. To date, ECOVACS' OZMO ROLLER products have achieved cumulative global sales of over 1.6 million units, accounting for more than 91% of total sales in the category of self-washing roller mopping robotic vacuum cleaner worldwide.

Beyond upgrades to existing technologies, ECOVACS is also introducing more powerful deep-cleaning solution on the DEEBOT X12 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone, which help to tackle stubborn stains efficiently. Powered by an infrared stain detector and dual high-pressure nozzles, the DEEBOT X12 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT X12 OmniCyclone identify the area with stubborn stains and deliver crossed water jets at high pressure, penetrating dried residue to break it down before mopping. In addition, the DEEBOT X12 Family features the upgraded PowerBoost Charging Plus which greatly boosts supercharge power and optimizes algorithm performance. This enables the DEEBOT to clean areas of up to 1,000 m² in a single stable run, delivering a highly efficient, uninterrupted cleaning experience.

With multiple breakthrough innovations across its DEEBOT lineup, ECOVACS is set to continue its leadership in the robotic vacuum cleaner category, where the brand has ranked first by market share in China for 10 consecutive years from 2015 to 2024, according to data from AVC.

From Window Cleaning, Lawn Mowing, and Pool Maintenance to Robotic Pet, ECOVACS Ushers in A New Era of Service Robotics

Since its founding, ECOVACS' innovations have been firmly grounded in real user needs, continuously driving the application of service robotics across multiple scenarios. From introducing the world's first robotic window cleaner WINBOT, to establishing a presence in the robotic lawn mower category and now introducing its robotic pool cleaner, ECOVACS is steadily extending its robotic technologies from single-function devices to a diversified, multi-scenario ecosystem.

At CES 2026, ECOVACS is unveiling the all-new robotic pool cleaner ULTRAMARINE, alongside a series of upgraded products in lawn care and window cleaning that further reinforce its position as a leader in multi-category robotics serving a diverse range of home scenarios.

ULTRAMARINE brings ECOVACS' mature robotic technologies — trusted by millions of users worldwide — into the pool-cleaning category. Engineered to simplify pool maintenance, it frees users from the traditional time-consuming and labor-intensive cleaning process, allowing them to purely enjoy the crystal-clear water and effortless relaxation of their pool — a true "blue living room". The ULTRAMARINE launch not only marks a category expansion but also represents another strategic step in ECOVACS' move from indoor to outdoor robotics, advancing its efforts to reshape smart living through technology.

Leveraging ECOVACS' deep expertise in perception, navigation, and cleaning, ULTRAMARINE delivers advanced environment recognition and path-planning capabilities, effortlessly adapting to the complex and ever-changing pool environment. Its high-efficiency filtration and durability systems enable it to tackle everything from fine debris to stubborn stains, while maintaining reliable, long-lasting operation outdoors. With ULTRAMARINE, pool maintenance is no longer a chore, but rather a natural extension of smart living into outdoor aquatic spaces.

For lawn care, ECOVACS further elevates hands-free maintenance with the upgraded GOAT A and GOAT O series of robotic lawn mowers. Featuring the industry's first fully integrated TruEdge Trimmer with AI enhancement, the new lineup combines mowing and edge trimming into a single, fully autonomous process, eliminating the need for manual follow-up. Powered by the HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR Navigation System, the GOAT series reduces setup time to under one minute and offers navigation accuracy to within two-centimeters, even in low-light or at night.

ECOVACS also continues to innovate around user convenience for window cleaning. On display at CES, the WINBOT W3 OMNI introduces a revolutionary new multifunctional station with the groundbreaking Vortex Wash function that enables the wiping pad to be cleaned automatically, eliminating direct contact with dirty water and manual cloth handling to bring window cleaning closer to a fully automated experience. According to AVC, the company has ranked number one in market share in China's robotic window cleaner market for five consecutive years, highlighting ECOVACS' continued success in gaining user trust with its superior product offerings.

ECOVACS is also unveiling its first robotic pet companion LilMilo at CES, marking another strategic step into embodied intelligence. Combining multi-sensory perception with expressive, pet-like behavior, LilMilo introduces a new form of digital companionship rooted in warmth and interactive intelligence.

All of ECOVACS' innovations are backed by its well-established, vertically integrated supply chain and independently developed technologies spanning batteries, AI, motors, transmission components and more. Last year, ECOVACS accelerated its application of embodied intelligence through investments in companies specializing in key technologies. In 2024, ECOVACS' total R&D investment reached USD 126 million — a 7.3% year-on-year increase — while its cumulative R&D investment since 2018 exceeds USD 638 million.

Today, ECOVACS ROBOTICS serves more than 38 million households across nearly 180 global markets. Upholding the mission of "Robotics for All," ECOVACS is committed to pushing the boundaries of robotics innovation to create smarter living with ease for people worldwide.

ECOVACS is showcasing the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI, the DEEBOT X12 Family, and its latest DEEBOT, ULTRAMARINE, GOAT and WINBOT products at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. Visit ECOVACS in the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Bellini 2103, 2104.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS:

Founded in 2006, ECOVACS ROBOTICS is a global leader in home service robotics with a diverse portfolio of products encompassing robotic vacuum cleaners and robotic window cleaners. With its expansion into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots, robotic pool cleaners and robotic pet companion, ECOVACS solidified its position as a multi-category leader in home service robotics.

Guided by the mission "Robotics for All," ECOVACS continues to advance technology and enhance the user experience to make life smarter and more stylish for consumers worldwide. With sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, and Singapore, ECOVACS products reach nearly 180 major markets and serve over 38 million households globally.

A testament to this market leadership, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has ranked first in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market by share for ten consecutive years (2015-2024).

[1] Doubled cleaning efficiency in mop-only mode

