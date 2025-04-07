ECOVACS ROBOTICS Embraces Matter: Taking Smarter, More Convenient Floor Cleaning to the Next Level

ECOVACS ROBOTICS robotic vacuum cleaners DEEBOT now support Matter for seamless smart home control.

SUZHOU, China, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a global leader in service robotics, has taken a major step forward in smart home integration by bringing its robotic vacuum cleaners DEEBOT into the Matter ecosystem. As China's decade-long market leader in robotic vacuum cleaners, ECOVACS is making cross-platform connectivity, control, and automation smoother than ever.

Matter, the universal smart home standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), eliminates compatibility barriers by allowing devices from different brands to work together seamlessly. With enhanced interoperability, robust security, and simplified setup, Matter ensures a smarter, more reliable smart home experience—whether controlled locally or via the cloud.

ECOVACS' global lineup - including DEEBOT X2, X2 Combo, T50, T50 Max, and X8 - will gain Matter 1.4 support, with functionality updates rolling out across these models in phases. This strategic enhancement ensures seamless integration with the growing Matter ecosystem, further simplifying connected home experiences.

Building on ECOVACS' technological advancement, the brand made waves at CES 2025 with the global debut of its groundbreaking DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI. This industry-redefining robotic cleaner introduces the revolutionary OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology—ECOVACS' first ultra-high pressure, high-speed mopping system with real-time self-cleaning capabilities.

The X8 PRO OMNI's exceptional innovation earned remarkable industry acclaim, receiving top honors at the world's prestigious tech events: the 'Best in Show,' 'Best of CES,' and 'Editor's Choice' awards at CES 2025, along with both the 'Best of IFA' distinction and 'Indoor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award' at 2024 IFA." The X8 Family has achieved cumulative sales of 230,000 units in the Chinese market by February 2025.

With 27 years of innovation in service robotics, ECOVACS has empowered over 28 million households across more than 170 markets—driven by its mission of "Robotics for All." Now supporting Matter, ECOVACS enables effortless cross-platform integration, letting users sync their robots with any Matter-compatible smart home setup, ushering in a new era of intelligent home cleaning.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659011/1.jpg