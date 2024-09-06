ECOVACS and Its New DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI Win Two Global Product Technology Innovation Awards at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, 2024, leading service robotics brand ECOVACS made a significant debut at the IFA in Berlin, Germany, unveiling its new product, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI. The company received dual accolades at the 2024 IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards. The company was bestowed with the "Home Cleaning Robot Brand Award" and the "Indoor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award," reinforcing its commitment to excellence.

As the world's first constant-pressure water renewal robotic floor washer, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI integrates advanced smart technology with OZMO ROLLER Water Renewal Mopping System. Its unique roller-based cleaning structure significantly increases the pressure on the floor, improving the removal of stubborn stains.

Additionally, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning technology, AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology, ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-tangle Technology and AINA 2.0 Intelligent Navigation Model. These innovations enable precise cleaning along edges and obstacles, effectively reduce hair tangling, and intelligently recognize and quickly respond to stains, greatly enhancing both the cleaning coverage and efficiency. The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is also equipped with an upgraded YIKO-GPT intelligent voice assistant, which based on the industry's first self-developed Large Language Model. It can perform precise cleaning operations in real-time conversations, providing users with a more intelligent and convenient floor cleaning solution.

At IFA, ECOVACS also showcases a wide range of service robots, including the new DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, the robotic window cleaner WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI, and the robotic lawn mower GOAT G1-1600, all designed to provide users with a hands-free, intelligent cleaning experience.

As a pioneer in service robotics sector, ECOVACS has been dedicated to the innovation of service robotics for 26 years. Leveraging its self-owned supply chain and intelligent manufacturing capabilities, ECOVACS continues to make breakthroughs in core robotics technology with a global vision.

According to the latest financial report, in the first half of 2024, the overseas business income of the ECOVACS ROBOTICS increased by 11.3% year-on-year, accounting for 39.3% of the total income of the brand. Sales income in the European market grew by 42% year-on-year. Today, ECOVACS ROBOTICS products have reached over 170 major markets worldwide, serving more than 28 million families globally.

Committed to the mission of "Robotics for All", ECOVACS will continue to create service robotic solutions that cover more aspects of lifestyle and production to meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.