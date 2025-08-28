ECOVACS 2024 Sustainability Report Highlights Its Commitment to Sustainability and Data Security

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ECOVACS (603486.SH), a global leader in service robotics, has outlined its environmental, social and governance performance in its 2024 Sustainability Report.

As a pioneer in home service robotics and smart home appliances, ECOVACS delivers intelligent, reliable, and high-performance products and regards sustainability as a core driver of brand value. Guided by its sustainability strategy, PROGRESS, ECOVACS envisions creating a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable world. As it advances this strategy, ECOVACS is fulfilling its environmental and social responsibility while reinforcing its brands, ECOVACS ROBOTICS and TINECO, as trusted partners in consumers' daily lives.

The sustainability report highlights ECOVACS' achievements in energy efficiency and recycling, carbon emission reduction, data security, and privacy protection. It also outlines the company's future strategic goals, and how the PROGRESS strategy is guiding its ongoing sustainability efforts.

Qian Dongqi, Chairman of ECOVACS stated, "ECOVACS is committed to providing consumers worldwide with energy-efficient, high-performance, and reliable products. We prioritize high-quality development to strengthen competitiveness and sustainability and will continue to guide industry partners and consumers toward green practices and environmental responsibility, making a positive contribution to global sustainable development."

Reducing Carbon Emissions and Promoting Circular Economy Practices

ECOVACS has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The company has also set specific 2030 sustainability goals:

Reduce energy intensity by 20% compared to 2020

Reduce water intensity by 10% compared to 2020

Reduce packaging material usage by 30%

To achieve these goals, ECOVACS is integrating green production practices across its operations, systemically reducing resource consumption and waste through process optimization and energy management:

In 2024, ECOVACS used 6,031.35 MWh of clean energy, including 2,530.71 MWh generated on-site by photovoltaic power systems at its Phase IV and Phase V factories, and 3,500.64 MWh of photovoltaic systems purchased by its subsidiary, Taiding New Energy.

New green facilities under construction for ECOVACS and TINECO will further expand the use of renewable energy.

The company actively supports a circular economy through trade-in programs that encourage reuse and sustainability:

In 2024, ECOVACS' trade-in program collected 29,000 old units, backed by an investment of USD 3.13 million .

. The company recovered 5,434.05 tons of recyclable materials, including old computers and parts, with a total recycling value of USD 4.07 million .

In addition, ECOVACS integrates sustainability into its product innovation. Its newest robotic vacuum cleaner, DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone, incorporates PureCyclone 2.0 Auto-Empty Technology directly into the OMNI Station – an industry first. This "bagless revolution" eliminates the need for disposable dust bags, saving up to 2 million dust bags annually[1]. The design not only reduces costs for users but also makes everyday cleaning more efficient and sustainable.

Ensuring Robust Data Security and Protecting Consumer Privacy

ECOVACS strictly complies with information security laws and regulations in all operating regions, including China's Cybersecurity Law, Data Security Law, Personal Information Protection Law, and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The company has implemented a comprehensive, multi-layered information security management framework encompassing organizational structures, standards, and procedures to safeguard networks and personal data.

In 2024, ECOVACS received multiple high-level data protection certifications:

External audits for ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management System) from BSI.

Product certifications include the ETSI EN303 645 Consumer IoT Cybersecurity Standard from TÜV Rheinland, and the TÜV Rheinland 2pfg CH0003 information security certification for IoT systems.

ECOVACS' robotic vacuum cleaner models DEEBOT T80, X8 Family, and X9 Family received the "Diamond" Level loT Security Verification from UL Solutions.

The sustainability report also highlights ECOVACS' advocacy of open innovation through its collaborations with universities, research institutes, and technology partners, using joint laboratories and incubation platforms to accelerate the development of advanced technologies. In supply chain management, ECOVACS collaborates with upstream and downstream partners across the industry chain to drive joint innovation, sharing resources and complementary capabilities in areas such as key technology development and green solutions. The company's vertically integrated supply chain, combined with its focus on emerging technologies like embodied intelligence, ensures its competitiveness.

Looking ahead, ECOVACS remains committed to integrating sustainability into every aspect of its business, from product design and manufacturing to supply chain management and consumer engagement. By continuing to advance green initiatives, strengthen data security, and foster innovation, ECOVACS aims to lead the robotics industry and contribute to a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable global future.

