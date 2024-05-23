Ecotourism Market to Reach $829.8 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 11.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing awareness of environmental issues among travelers has created a desire for sustainable and ethical tourist practices, resulting in a move towards experiences that have a low environmental effect, propelling the expansion of the ecotourism industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ecotourism Market by Age Group (Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z), Traveler Type (Solo, Group), and Sales Channel (Travel Agents, Direct): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "ecotourism market" was valued at $210.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $829.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The ecotourism market is driven by factors such as popularity of sustainable tourism among youths and mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amidst proliferating tourism industry. However, inadequate support infrastructure challenging market expansion and sustainability is a long-term challenge for ecotourism which restrict the market growth. Furthermore, public-private partnerships are expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $210.4 Billion Market Size in 2035 $829.8 Billion CAGR 11.7 % No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments covered Traveler Type, Age Group, Sales Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa Drivers Eco-mmodation—trending among millennials Unique destinations gaining high traction among tourists. Mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amidst proliferating tourism industry. Rise of social media positively impacting the travel industry Opportunities Public-private partnerships to create lucrative opportunities for destinations Restraints Inadequate support infrastructure challenging market expansion Sustainability a long-term challenge for ecotourism

The group segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By traveler type, the group segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Tourists prefer travelling in groups owing to security concerns at new and unexplored destinations. Furthermore, low expenses while travelling in a group lures tourists to opt for the same. In addition, shared interest and experience assist in bonding people together very quickly. Group traveling is hassle free, provides a sense of security, and is much more economical when compared to other counterparts.

The Generation Y segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of the age group, the Generation Y segment led the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Generation Y are avid travelers comprising large number of people traveling worldwide. Generation Y tends to travel in groups, however, solo travelling to remote destinations is trending amongst millennials. Furthermore, they generally look for cultural and leisure breaks. Millennials are driven by wanderlust and breaking life's monotony; these group of youngsters prefer short trips to countries having naturally rich heritage.

The travel agent segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of the sales channel, the travel agent segment led the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Travel agents are the front runners for devising customized tours. These operators are experienced consultants, who have a deep knowledge of a particular region, and hence, offer first-hand experience and recommendations for designing tailor made tours. These operators also work very closely with a local agent in the destination country. The increase in the trend of tailor-made tours has resulted in increased demand for tour operators and agencies in recent years.

The Asia-Pacific region to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has been known for its diverse culture and attractive destinations. China, Japan, Australia, and India have the highest outbound trip concentration among the higher household income brackets. Based on the household income, households earning above $10,000 account for more than 73% of all outbound travel. This can be attributed to the rapidly growing economy and new job opportunities promoting an increase in household income in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

Travel Leaders Group, LLC

Aracari Travel

FROSCH International Travel, Inc.

Undiscovered Mountains Ltd

Adventure Alternative

Intrepid Group Limited

RICKSHAW TRAVEL GROUP

G Adventures

Steppes Discovery

Small World Journeys Pty Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the ecotourism market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

