EcoPhage and Maian have entered into a distribution agreement for Brazil

Maian will distribute and market GoldenEco, EcoPhage's innovative solution to control bacterial diseases in Tomatoes and Pepper, to the Brazilian market.

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoPhage, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of bacteriophages-based bactericides with minimal environmental impact and maximum efficacy, has signed a distribution agreement with Maian Ltda, to market its GoldenEco in the Brazilian market.

GoldenEco was developed by EcoPhage, to control bacterial diseases in tomatoes and peppers with a clear vision to reduce the usage of Copper and Antibiotics and positioned it as a safe, natural and residue-free solution to control bacterial diseases in agriculture.

The proven platform of EcoPhage screens, maps and characterizes bacteriophages to design a cocktail to control bacterial diseases and was developed together with the Weizmann institute of Science.

Maian is a global company specializing in the import, distribution, manufacturing, and development of raw materials for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and other industries. The company boasts the largest portfolio of 100% natural and sustainable substitutes, free from petroleum derivatives and animal origin, among others, and is headquartered in Brazil. Brazil is ranked 6th globally in the production of tomatoes with nearly 20 million tones harvested each year and more than 60,000 hectares of tomatoes and peppers.

"Copper and Antibiotic are suffering from increasing resistance level and higher regulatory pressure", said Guy Elitzur, EcoPhage's CEO, "and we bring exactly the solution for this. GoldenEco is based on our innovative bacteriophages platform and shows superior performance in the field with added values of better quality and higher yield. We have high expectations from this engagement with a great partner like Maian to bring GoldenEco into the important Brazilian market".

"It is an important milestone for us", says Angel Dachs, the CEO of Maian Ltda., "GoldenEco is being added to our portfolio for vegetables and strengthen our innovative approach and put is in a complete differentiation point in the market and we are very happy with it".

About Maian Ltda :

Maian is a global company specializing in the import, distribution, manufacturing, and development of raw materials for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and other industries. The company boasts the largest portfolio of 100% natural and sustainable substitutes, free from petroleum derivatives and animal origin, among others, and is headquartered in Brazil.

About Us:

Ecophage pioneers the development and commercialization of bacteriophages-based bactericides with minimal environmental impact and maximum efficacy, addressing a crucial issue in global agriculture. Our innovative products harness the power of bacteriophages—viruses uniquely targeting bacteria—to prevent and cure plants, offering nontoxic solutions for bacterial diseases.

Our vision is clear – transformation of the global bactericides market in agriculture into more sustainable and safer to human, living and the environment.

We are doing that by setting up the mission of revolutionizing agriculture by increasing plant yield, reducing disease-related losses, and promoting sustainability. The foundation of our success lies in a proprietary technological platform co-developed with the prestigious Weizmann Institute of Science. Unlike conventional pesticides that often cause environmental harm and exhibit low efficacy, our bactericides represent a natural solution with minimal negative impact, high specificity, and superior effectiveness.

Contact information: info@ecophage.com