Ecological Huaiyin with Enchanting Colors

JI'NAN, China, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huaiyin District of Ji'nan has been awarded the title of the 7th batch of demonstration areas for the construction of ecological civilization, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Huaiyin District. In this city, where beautiful and vibrant colors can be found throughout the year, one can witness ecological harmony and charm everywhere.

Yuqing Lake Reservoir in Huaiyin District of Ji'nan

As autumn arrives each year, the rice fields along the banks of the Yellow River officially enter the harvest season. The golden hues of the rice fields create a picturesque scene. When viewed from above, the golden expanse of the rice fields captivates the eye. In the golden autumn sunlight, the air carries a refreshing aroma of rice. The rice, irrigated with water from the Yellow River, is known as "Yellow River Rice" and has gained widespread favor due to its sweet and delicious flavor.

In the vibrant flower fields at the heart of the city, when the colors of nature unfold, it's as if a palette has been overturned, with vivid reds and yellows, refreshing blues, and pristine whites. It's as if the works of the artist Mondrian have come to life here. Taking a stroll in the garden, one might feel as though they are walking through his masterpiece, "The Composition of Red, Yellow, and Blue."

If people are looking to escape the bustle of the city for a while, consider taking a walk westward from Huaiyin along the Yellow River. A short distance away, they will arrive at Yuqing Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Ji'nan. The lake, with its gemstone-like green hue, is home to a variety of rare bird species such as egrets and wild ducks. In the surrounding forest, squirrels frolic, contributing to the sense of freedom within this harmonious coexistence with nature.

