Ecolog Leads Discussions at Financing for Sustainable Development 2030 Forum During United Nations General Assembly

- High-Level forum attended by President of the Republic of Ghana, the Queen of the Netherlands, several Member States and heads of private sector

- Ecolog was the prime industry representative to address the role of public private partnerships in financing the UN's Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) 2030

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Member States across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are open for business, and they want their local communities to be involved in the development process, an integral part of achieving the UN's SDGs by 2030. This was the main message from governments that took part at a high-level forum on 26 September at the United Nations headquarters in New York during the UN General Assembly. The event was jointly hosted by the governments of Canada and Ghana in collaboration with the Financing for Development Office, UN DESA; the UNSG Task Force on Digital Financing of the SDGs; the Global Partnerships Forum; and Ecolog. Other attendees to the event included Her Majesty Queen Máxima of The Netherlands, and Her Excellency Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed the Deputy Secretary of the United Nations.