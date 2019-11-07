Ecolog International and TST-Turbo Service & Trading GmbH Signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to Provide Game-changing, Digitalized and Integrated Life Cycle Solution for Rotating Equipment

- The first of a kind global solution center to integrate engineering know-how, advanced manufacturing, smart logistics and skilled resources

- Parties to join efforts in leveraging digital capabilities to minimize downtime and optimize inventory, while enhancing reliability and availability in critical industry infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolog International, a leading global provider of integrated services, technology, logistics, facility management, construction and environmental solutions and TST-Turbo Service & Trading GmbH, a leading provider of advanced life cycle services for rotating equipment, signed a strategic partnership agreement to create the first of its kind integrated solution and industrial services center for the hydrocarbon and energy sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement – signed during the 1st Arab-German Economic conference in Düsseldorf - parties are to create a global integrated solution and industrial services center with extensive local footprint in customers' proximity, providing reliable and economic life cycle services and solutions to rotating equipment and industrial assets, including diagnostics and predictive repair and maintenance, intelligent logistics and advanced spare parts inventory management, leveraging the power of digitalization and AI.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Vezvaei, Chief Executive Officer of Ecolog said, "To support our clients, navigate price pressure and shareholder expectations, we continue to innovate across the services value chain, aiming at enhanced productivity and reliability. We are delighted to join forces with TST and create a global champion to serve our customers to achieve best cost per molecule."

Peter Gilardone, Managing Director of TST added, "Having served the industrial customers for many years, this agreement significantly enhances our capabilities and global reach, while providing the platform for talent development and local value added. We are very pleased to establish our cooperation with Ecolog, and together to redefine the future of integrated industrial services."

About Ecolog International

Ecolog is a leading provider of integrated solutions, supply chain and logistics, technology, construction, facility management and environmental services. It provides turnkey and customized solutions and services to governments and defense, commercial clients in the energy, Oil & Gas, Mining and Infrastructure sectors as well as humanitarian organizations. Incorporated more than two decades ago, Ecolog has carried out over 1,100 projects and is active in over 40 countries, leveraging a pool of nearly 12,000 committed people in more than 150 locations around the globe.

About TST-Turbo Services & Trading GmbH

TST-Turbo Service & Trading (TST) provides extended services for turbo machinery. The German company offers producer-independent services and spare parts for steam turbines, gas turbines and compressors to customers worldwide. With decades of experience in the field of rotating equipment, its services include inspections, refurbishment, overhauls and retrofitting of various turbo-machinery.

