The three-model series was awarded TÜV Rheinland's 'Reliable Charger' certification.

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an environmentally friendly energy solutions company, today announced that the RIVER 2 series is officially available for purchase in Europe on EcoFlow online stores and Amazon. In the meantime, RIVER 2 series has received TÜV Rheinland's 'Reliable Charger' certification, becoming the first in the portable power industry to be certified by the global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Series Becomes the First TÜV Rheinland-Certified Portable Power Station Series

"EcoFlow has always prioritized user experience and safety, as our mission is to deliver high-quality products that empower consumers worldwide," said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. "It is an honor to receive the certification from TÜV Rheinland as it is yet another acknowledgement that our products meet the highest quality and safety standards."

TÜV Rheinland's 'Reliable Charger' certification principally evaluates the safety and reliability of the charging and discharging of portable power stations in various real-life scenarios, through scientific and objective testing methods. By considering these and other aspects of the actual user experience, TÜV Rheinland developed a strict certification program for the RIVER 2 series. A rigorous and comprehensive evaluation was then carried out using three major testing strategies, including evaluating voltage stability, cycle life, energy conversion efficiency, charging and discharging temperature and other basic operations, as well as safety verification and use case reliability testing.

In addition, EcoFlow further commissioned TÜV Rheinland to conduct verification tests on the RIVER 2 series' X-Stream fast charging and X-Boost overload protection capabilities, since the actual performance of these functions greatly influences the overall user experience.

"Safety and quality have been our consistent pursuit for 150 years," said Jay Yang, VP of TÜV Rheinland. "EcoFlow customers can find peace of mind in the knowledge that the RIVER 2 series has passed all of our rigorous safety testing procedures".



About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind to customers in over 100 markets through its portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quiet, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable batteries. EcoFlow's products are now available in all countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 800 local retailers.

