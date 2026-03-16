EcoFlow Launches DELTA 3 Classic: High-Performance Portable Power Without the Complexity

Overview

DELTA 3 Classic (1024Wh) - a streamlined 1 kWh portable power station with 1800W output (3600W surge).

Fast charging 0-80% in 45 minutes, plus solar, car and hybrid inputs.

Simplified performance; Keeps high output and speed, removes expansion complexity to lower cost.

12.1 kg, quiet operation (<30 dB), long-life LFP battery with app monitoring.

Available from March 16

£449 launch, with limited-time bundle offers until April 15, 2026

Press pack

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow has launched the DELTA 3 Classic, a streamlined 1kWh portable power station designed as an easy entry point into high-performance portable energy.

Delivering 1800W rated output (3600W surge) and 45-minute fast charging, DELTA 3 Classic is built for users who want reliable, high-output power without the complexity or cost of larger expandable systems. By focusing on core performance and removing expansion features, EcoFlow has created a portable power solution that balances power, speed and simplicity.

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The result is a practical power station suited for camping, road trips, outdoor work and everyday off-grid scenarios.

High Output for Everyday Outdoor Comfort

With 1800W rated output and 3600W surge capacity, DELTA 3 Classic can run multiple appliances simultaneously, including portable refrigerators, induction cookers, and coffee machines. Powered by EcoFlow's X-Boost technology, the unit can support devices up to 2400W, enabling users to power more demanding appliances without needing a larger, more complex system.

Fast and Flexible Charging

DELTA 3 Classic features EcoFlow's X-Stream fast charging technology, allowing the unit to charge from 0-80% in just 45 minutes via AC power. Multiple charging options provide flexibility across different environments, including solar, car and hybrid charging, enabling users to recharge easily between activities while travelling or off-grid.

Compact Design and Reliable Performance

Weighing 12.1kg and measuring 398 × 200 × 283 mm, DELTA 3 Classic is compact enough to travel easily in cars, campervans and camping setups without taking up valuable space. Despite its powerful output, the unit operates quietly, remaining below 30 dB under loads of 600W, making it suitable for overnight use on campsites. Built with a long-life LFP battery, DELTA 3 Classic is designed for durability and safety, while the EcoFlow app enables convenient monitoring and system management. As more consumers seek reliable outdoor power without committing to oversized or overly complex systems, DELTA 3 Classic delivers high performance in a simple, accessible format.

Availability and Launch Offers

DELTA 3 Classic will be available from 16 March 2026 via EcoFlow's official website and Amazon. Launch pricing: £449 (RRP £499).

Launch offers available until 15 April 2026 include:

DELTA 3 Classic + 500W Alternator Charger – 50% off bundle price (£649)

DELTA 3 Classic + 160W Portable Solar Panel – 50% off bundle price (£599)

Media-exclusive additional 5% discount codes in Amazon: AMM8ZZW6.

Official Website: https://uk.ecoflow.com/products/delta-3-classic-portable-power-station

Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0GMCHYHQR?maas=maas_adg_C9647417E211529220252690733EE113_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner, and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, and Tokyo, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 5 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

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