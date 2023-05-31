EcoFlow Expands European Reach with PowerStream Balcony Solar System and EU Headquarters in Düsseldorf

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, has reached a new milestone with the launch of its latest innovation: the EcoFlow PowerStream, the first balcony solar system with a portable power station. This groundbreaking system allows users to access solar energy day and night while reducing energy bills and providing backup power.

To celebrate the opening of its EU headquarters in Düsseldorf, EcoFlow not only announced its presence in the city but also unveiled its first European showroom, featuring the latest PowerStream along with other EcoFlow innovations. With over 2.5 million users worldwide, EcoFlow has established itself as a leader in the portable power industry. However, the PowerStream marks the company's expansion into the home solar battery solutions market, responding to the growing demand for sustainable and reliable energy solutions that households can depend on.

"Home solar battery solutions have become a crucial need in an age of frequent energy crises, and that's what inspired the EcoFlow PowerStream," said Magda Teresa Partyka, Communications Manager of Europe at EcoFlow. "EcoFlow is committed to a future where everyone can care for their families and combat climate disasters, aging grids, and rising energy bills, and PowerStream is our first step towards that future."

The first balcony solar system with a portable power station

The PowerStream Balcony Solar System is a complete solution that includes the EcoFlow PowerStream Microinverter, solar panels, Smart Plugs and the EcoFlow app for real-time energy usage monitoring and optimisation. The system is designed to provide sustained value for EcoFlow's existing users, by being compatible with all EcoFlow portable power stations including the latest DELTA 2 Max. With a base capacity of 2,048Wh which can be expanded to 6,144Wh, the DELTA 2 Max can provide reliable power for up to 10 years when used once a day, making it one of the best companions of the PowerStream.

The PowerStream is able to store excess energy generated during the day in the portable power station, making sure that all solar energy is utilized with zero waste. The stored energy can continue to power the home throughout the night or when the sunlight is insufficient, from heavy-duty appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators, to low-wattage devices like phones and tablets. Additionally, the stored energy can provide users with peace of mind during any unexpected energy shortages, by keeping the essential devices up and running.

With a maximum 800W solar input, the PowerStream generates around 1039kWh[i] of electricity per year, and the portable power station makes sure that every bit of the energy can be utilised. In contrast to conventional balcony solar systems which waste the surplus energy, PowerStream allows users to maximise their savings on electricity bills.

Intelligent home power ecosystem

The PowerStream allows users to monitor and optimise power generation and consumption in real-time, with the help of the Smart Plugs and the EcoFlow app. With the EcoFlow app, users can track the solar energy captured and the potential money saved, and get a clearer picture of their home energy usage.

By plugging heavy-duty appliances to the Smart Plugs, the Microinverter can allocate just the right amount of electricity to each appliance, and the surplus to the portable power station. By doing so, users can make sure that they are wasting no energy and minimise their reliance on the grids.

Plug and play and flexible use cases

The PowerStream is designed to be easy to install. Users can install the entire system by themselves as the Microinverter, portable power station, Smart Plugs and solar panels are all plug and play. With its compact design, PowerStream can be easily mounted on different scenarios including flat or house balconies, house gardens and house Façades. With EcoFlow's special-made flat cables, there's no need to drill a hole on the wall or window since it is easier than ever to wire from outdoor to indoor. If users are looking for a reliable power source for outdoor activities, they can simply unplug the cable to disconnect the portable power station for usage on the go.

Price and availability

Available on EcoFlow's website and Amazon, the PowerStream comes in three kits.

The No Storage Kit includes one EcoFlow PowerStream Microinverter, four 100W flexible solar panels, one EcoFlow BKW-DELTA EB Cable, two EcoFlow Super Flat Cables, two EcoFlow Smart Plugs, and is priced at €893.35 in Germany, €1082 in France, Italy, and Spain, and £950 in Britain.

The 1kWh Storage Kit is for both flat and house uses and includes the No Storage Kit and a DELTA 2. It is priced at €2092.35 in Germany, €2281 in France, Italy, and Spain, and £2049 in Britain.

The 2kWh Storage Kit is for house use, and includes the 1kWh Storage Kit but with two 400W rigid solar panels instead of four 100W flexible solar panels, and a DELTA Max 2000. It is priced at €2509.39 in Germany, €2709 in France, Italy, and Spain, and £2405 in Britain.

For prices in other EU countries, please refer to EcoFlow's website.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

[i] The amount of electricity generated by PowerStream a year is based on internal testing in Germany. Actual user experiences may vary.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087650/image_5016319_65821958.jpg

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.