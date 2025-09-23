EcoFlow Celebrates UK Growth with Opening of New Birmingham Headquarters

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global pioneer in portable power and home energy solutions, has officially opened its first UK headquarters in Birmingham, marking a major milestone in its expansion across the country.

The new office, located at the Bruntwood University Centre, was unveiled at an opening ceremony attended by the Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, who helped secure the premises for EcoFlow. This was thanks to him participating in the UK's biggest trade mission to China for six years, with the aim of rallying economic growth opportunities for the West Midlands.

The Mayor toured the new premises, delivered a short address, and welcomed EcoFlow's investment in the region. UK-wide partners also joined the celebration, highlighting the strong network of collaboration EcoFlow has built in the UK.

EcoFlow's arrival in Birmingham follows a period of immense growth in the UK market, with rising demand for both portable and residential energy solutions. This year alone, the new headquarters will create 35 jobs across engineering, customer service, marketing, and business development – strengthening the company's commitment to the UK and the region's green economy.

Beyond job creation, EcoFlow is planning to invest in the future generation of innovators by planning partnerships with the local university. The company aims to equip students with knowledge of renewable energy and cutting-edge technology, supporting skills development and inspiring careers in clean energy.

"Opening our Birmingham headquarters is not only a sign of our rapid UK growth but also our commitment to the region's future," said Ryan Xing, Managing Director of EcoFlow Europe. "We are proud to be creating jobs in Birmingham, working with partners nationwide, and sharing our expertise with university students to inspire the next generation of clean energy leaders."

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "EcoFlow's investment proves that world-leading innovators believe in our plan to make the West Midlands a global leader in clean energy, including battery technology."

"This means good quality jobs now, and world-class opportunities for young people tomorrow. Just weeks after launching our Growth Plan it's also a clear signal that we're open for business and ready to welcome even more ambitious companies like EcoFlow who want to be part of a fast-growing, global market."

EcoFlow will also join the West Midlands Global Growth Programme – a fully funded support package that offers international innovation-led companies a springboard to success in the region.

With its new UK base, EcoFlow is set to play a pivotal role in powering homes, communities, and businesses towards a net-zero future.

