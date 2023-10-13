Eco Wave Power's Founder & CEO Inna Braverman Receives the Mother Earth Award from Activist Philanthropist Melanie Lundquist

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or "EWP" or the "Company"), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy company, is pleased to announce that founder and CEO Inna Braverman was named the recipient of Grades of Green's Mother Earth Award, given annually to an individual in recognition of their global impact and lifelong dedication to the environment.

The award was presented to activist philanthropist Dr. Melanie Lundquist, who symbolically turned the award over to Braverman as a testament to her leadership in the next generation of climate innovators.

"With an eye on inspiring our future – our young people, I am turning this award over to an inspiring young woman, Inna Braverman," said Lundquist. "She is showing the world that the ocean economy can create jobs and help save the planet. She represents the best of the next generation of innovators – all focused on a cleaner future."

Melanie and her husband, Richard Lundquist, are two of California's most significant philanthropists. Signatories of the Giving Pledge, the Lundquists have committed over $400 million over the past decade to critical causes ranging from education and health care access to innovation and climate change mitigation. They have appeared five times on The Philanthropy 50, the annual list of America's 50 most generous philanthropists published by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. In their philanthropy, they focus on a variety of causes, including education, innovation, and combating climate change. Melanie was named "Philanthropist of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2019.

"Before I share a few words about Melanie and accept this award, I want to take a moment to say that the tragedy that transpired in Israel on Friday was unprecedented and of one's worst nightmares. My heart is completely broken for all the victims of this terror attack. However, I know that Israel is a strong and resilient country and more peaceful times will be ahead. I ask that you join me in prayers and help for the Israeli nation," said Inna Braverman

"In such a difficult time, I am humbled that Melanie has chosen to pass this award on to me. It says a lot about who Melanie is as a person – laser-focused on the next generation and on making a positive impact."

During a trip to Israel in March 2023, Grades of Green Founder Shaya Kirkpatrick visited and toured Eco Wave Power's landmark EWP-EDF One power station at Jaffa Port, which was recently connected to Israel's national energy grid. In the coming months, Eco Wave Power will install its first-ever US pilot station at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

About The Mother Earth Award

The Mother Earth is given annually by Grades of Green, a nonprofit organization with a mission to educate and empower students to take action and lead environmental change in order to create a clean and sustainable environment for generations to come. Past recipients of the award include international environmental advocate Laura Turner Seydel, chairperson of the Captain Planet Foundation who also serves on the board of the United Nations Foundation. Earlier this year, Braverman joined Turner Seydel and Melanie Lundquist in Atlanta for a high-level discussion on creating a just transition to a blue and green economy.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company completed construction of and received all approvals for its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power's technology as "Pioneering Technology." The EWP-EDF One station project marks the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israeli history. Eco Wave Power will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles, and plans to move towards its first commercial installation in Portugal. In addition, the Company holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com. Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+14124457719

jscott@vectisstrategies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE EWPG Holding AB (publ)