Eco Wave Power will Present its Innovative Technology during the Austrian Annual World Summit Hosted by Former Governor of California- Arnold Schwarzenegger

VIENNA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") is pleased to update that the Company's Founder and CEO Inna Braverman will speak at the Austrian World Summit, an international conference that brings together policymakers, business leaders, and environmental experts to discuss the world's most pressing environmental issues, on May 16 and 17, 2023. On the 16th, at 2:15 PM CET, Braverman will present as part of "Matchmaking - We have the Power to Connect Panel", and on the 17th, Braverman will join former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger onstage for a roundtable discussion, where she will offer perspectives on climate change, the energy crisis, and the untapped potential of wave energy.

The annual climate conference, now in its seventh year, is one of the largest climate conferences in the world and the centerpiece of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative. This year's theme is "We Have the Power" and will focus on what everyone can do to help fight climate change. The conference is expected to bring together close to 4,500 guests from over 100 countries to present concrete solutions and collaborate to build a clean future for us and the next generation.

Braverman, who founded Eco Wave Power at just 24 years old, has become one of the world's leading voices in the renewable energy industry and has dedicated her career to promoting sustainable energy solutions. Braverman has developed a unique technology that harnesses the power of ocean waves to generate clean, renewable energy.

"I am honored to have been invited to speak at the Austrian World Summit and to have the opportunity to share my vision for a sustainable energy future," said Braverman. "Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time, and we must work together to develop innovative solutions that can help us transition to a low-carbon economy. Gatherings like this are crucial to developing solutions, and I am excited to bring my perspective and ideas to the conversation."

During the discussions, Inna Braverman will share her insights on the role of wave energy in achieving a carbon-neutral future and will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the renewable energy industry in the coming years.

In April, Braverman hosted former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for a tour of Eco Wave Power's power station at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, which is believed to be the United States' first onshore wave energy installation. Schwarzenegger was impressed with the technology along with the significant wave energy potential in California, and the relatively small space requirement for the implementation of commercial scale wave energy power stations.

