Eco Wave Power to Present at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference in New York

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WAVE), a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity, announced today that it will be participating in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held on Thursday, June 6th, 2024, in NYC.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO, will be attending the conference and discussing:

Eco Wave Power's operational project results

Eco Wave Power's upcoming projects in the Port of Los Angeles and in Portugal

and in New Strategic partnerships and revenue streams for the company.

The presentation will be at 2:30 PM ET on June 6th, 2024. The presentation will also be webcasted live and you may register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50738.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings Thursday June 6th, 2024, with approved investors.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company completed construction of and received all approvals for its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology." The EWP-EDF One station project marks the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israeli history. Eco Wave Power will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com. Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the "Spring into Summer Conference", it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information, please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

