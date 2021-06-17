Eco Wave Power is selected for Two Accelerator programs: in Spain by the Spanish Governmental Organization ICEX, and in the UK by Global Tech Connect

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a selected member of the Accelerator programs for Spain (Rising UP in Spain) and the UK (Cleantech Bootcamp 2021), Eco Wave Power (Eco Wave Power Global, Stock Symbol: ECOWVE) is given a unique opportunity to establish partnerships and grow in two of the world's most attractive markets for wave energy. The Spanish program will run over 6 to 8 months, whereas the UK program will run for a duration of 4 weeks with program partners including the British Embassy in Israel, and corporates such as Shell, Octopus Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Grid, and the Clean Growth Fund among others. Both programs aim to facilitate business opportunities through custom-made investor networks, entry to major national and international events, business development and legal support, as well as local marketing and communication.

Spain and the UK are two of the largest potential markets for companies within the renewable energy sector. Eco Wave Power's wave energy technology has already received positive attention in Spain and the UK for its pioneering technology based on a number of Letters of Intent signed with the largest ports in these countries. Since 2020, Eco Wave Power has signed letters of support with the Port of Bilbao, Port of Valencia, Port of Barcelona, and Port of Las Palmas.

Spain has 8,000 km of coastline and set an ambitious target of 74% renewables by 2030, while the UK has over 12,500 KM of coastline and a target of reaching net-zero by 2050.

Inna Braverman the CEO of Eco Wave Power said that "Spain and The UK are strategic markets for the expansion of Eco Wave Power's operations, and having our company participate in Rising UP in Spain and in the Global Tech Connect UK Cleantech Bootcamp 2021 will enable us to further develop the projects we have in our pipeline in these markets, as well as, to secure additional projects".

Martin Jerch, Program Manager of Rising UP in Spain commented: "Rising UP in Spain is well positioned to assist Eco Wave Power in developing and implementing its' technology in the Spanish market, due to its significant expertise in setting up and developing entrepreneurial projects in the country. Eco Wave Power is a great fit for the Spanish market due to the Spanish government's renewable energy initiatives and Spain's abundant coastline."

Elinor Honigstein, Head of UK Office & Strategic Partnerships, UK Israel Tech Hub commented: "We are delighted to have Eco Wave Power join the Cleantech Bootcamp 2021, as one of the 5 Israeli companies selected to join the dedicated program for Israeli & European clean technology companies. We see a bright future for Eco Wave Power in the UK and are looking forward to assisting them on their journey in the UK."

About Rising UP in Spain

Rising UP in Spain is a soft-landing and acceleration initiative by the Spanish governmental organization ICEX Invest in Spain, which was created to support foreign companies in setting up in Spain. The program offers a soft-landing service, in areas such as the registration of the company, and tax and hiring advice and assistance, and includes access to a broad network of investors, complimentary co-working space for six months, support to attend investment forums specializing in obtaining finance for start-ups, visibility in media specializing in entrepreneurship and assistance in obtaining visas.

The program is supported by the Spanish government and is delivered by the renowned accelerators Cink and The Venture City. 15 startups a year are selected to participate in the program, which is aimed at foreign and Spanish non-resident entrepreneurs who have an innovative project that has already received positive feedback in the market. This is the first official program designed to attract international talent and innovative business models that will contribute to enriching the Spanish entrepreneurial fabric.

About The UK Cleantech Bootcamp 2021

The Global Tech Connect UK Cleantech Bootcamp 2021 is a four week online program for startups developing solutions in cleantech/green growth/sustainability which was created to help these companies understand the UK cleantech ecosystem, fine tune business skills, and position the startup for growth in the market.

The UK Cleantech Bootcamp 2021 is made possible through the support of SeedLegals and with the assistance of the Department for International Trade and London & Partners. Program partners include the British Embassy in Israel and corporates such as Shell, Octopus Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Grid, and the Clean Growth Fund.

No more than 15 startups in total are selected for the program, in order to do so, the startup needs to have a scalable business model, existing MVP, and able to demonstrate commercial traction.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (EWPG Holding AB SE0012569663)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that has developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company is also recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Global Climate Action Award".

The Eco Wave Power share (ECOWVE) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com

