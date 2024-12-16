Eco Wave Power Appoints Juan Jose Gomez as the Power Station Manager of its Portuguese Project

PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in onshore wave energy technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Jose Gomez to spearhead the execution of its ambitious wave energy project in Portugal. With his extensive expertise and proven leadership in renewable energy initiatives, Juan will also oversee the operation and maintenance (O&M) activities once the project becomes operational.

Juan previously played a pivotal role in managing Eco Wave Power's pilot project in Gibraltar, where he demonstrated exceptional skill in project execution, technical management, and stakeholder collaboration. His deep understanding of Eco Wave Power's innovative technology, coupled with his dedication to driving sustainable energy solutions, makes him the ideal leader to advance the Company's efforts in Portugal.

The Portuguese project represents a significant stage in Eco Wave Power's global expansion strategy and its commitment to supporting Portugal's renewable energy goals. Juan's leadership will ensure that the project progresses seamlessly through its construction and implementation phases, laying a strong foundation for its long-term success.

His extensive experience in managing wave energy projects will be instrumental in optimizing efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering collaboration with local partners and subcontractors. These efforts are expected to accelerate the project timeline and set a new standard for renewable energy projects in the region.

Commenting on his appointment by Eco Wave Power, Juan stated, "I am honored to rejoin this incredible team and take on the exciting challenge of leading the Portuguese project. My previous experience with the Company has equipped me with the knowledge and tools necessary to make a significant impact as we push the boundaries of wave energy innovation."

Eco Wave Power's Chief Executive Officer, Inna Braverman, added, "Juan's track record speaks for itself. His technical expertise, leadership skills, and passion for renewable energy are invaluable assets to our Company. By entrusting him with the execution a management of our Portuguese project, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable energy solutions."

This milestone further cements Eco Wave Power's position as a leader in the global wave energy sector and underscores its dedication to fostering a sustainable future. With Juan at the helm of the Portuguese project, the Company is poised to achieve significant progress and set a precedent for renewable energy development worldwide.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy company revolutionizing clean energy with its patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology that converts ocean and sea waves into sustainable electricity.

Dedicated to combating climate change, Eco Wave Power operates the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israel, co-funded by EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the technology as a "Pioneering Technology."

Expanding globally, Eco Wave Power is preparing to install projects at the Port of Los Angeles, Taiwan, and Portugal, adding to its impressive project pipeline totalling 404.7 MW.

The Company has received support from prestigious institutions such as the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations' Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Learn more at www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

