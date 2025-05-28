ECO-OS and Daydream Partner to Accelerate ESG Impact for Industrial Companies
News provided byECO-OS , Daydream-Dynovel
28 May, 2025, 07:00 GMT
Partnership combines Daydream market expertise with ECO-OS leadership solutions to bring business value to companies implementing ESG platforms
TEL AVIV, Israel and COLOGNE, Germany, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECO-OS, an ESG accounting and intelligence platform trusted by industry leaders to deliver measurable sustainability results, today announced a strategic partnership with Daydream-Dynovel, a global consultancy known for helping industrial clients forecast trends, solve operational pain points, and meet ambitious growth goals across Nutrition & Health, Biotechnologies, Chemicals, Polymers, Advanced Materials, and Energy markets.
This partnership empowers companies to turn sustainability reporting from a compliance burden into a business asset.
Bridging Sustainability Goals with Business Growth
Together, ECO-OS and Daydream are delivering an integrated ESG solution designed to help industrial companies achieve ESG targets while unlocking business value. Daydream will serve as a regional and global implementation partner for ECO-OS's ESG Suite, bringing deep industrial expertise to ensure on-time, on-budget deployment.
"Daydream deeply understands the realities of industrial innovation, supply chain complexities, and B2B market needs," said Noam Gressel, CEO, ECO-OS. "This partnership brings the best of both worlds: Daydream's industry foresight and ECO-OS's flexible, intelligent ESG software platform."
A Complete ESG Stack for Industrial Leaders
The combined offering includes:
ECO-OS's core ESG platform, featuring:
- Enterprise-Grade ESG Data Infrastructure
Built to handle complex, multi-source sustainability data across global operations—ensuring consistency, traceability, and confidence from facility to boardroom.
- Integrated Reporting & Disclosure Engine
Centralizes and automates data collection and validation for regulatory and voluntary frameworks like CSRD, CDP, and SBTi.
- AI-powered Sustainability Insights
Transforms raw data into high-impact intelligence that supports better decisions—whether optimizing product footprints, improving ratings, or identifying risk hotspots.
Daydream's advisory and integration services, delivering tailored, high-impact implementations for global and regional clients.
Industrial companies will benefit from end-to-end support—from defining sustainability priorities and reduction plans to improving CDP and ECOVadis scores and responding to investors and customer requests with confidence.
"Too many companies treat ESG as a checkbox," said Fabrice Lacombe, Business Director, Daydream-Dynovel. "With ECO-OS, we give our clients tools to measure what matters, simulate better outcomes, and turn ESG into a source of growth, not friction."
Press Contacts:
Daydream-Dynovel: Jean-Louis Cougoul (jean-louis.cougoul@daydream.eu)
ECO-OS: Yuval Mor (yuval.mor@ecoos.co)
Share this article