Eckoh Partners with boost.ai to Deliver Unmatched Security and Innovation in Conversational AI for Regulated Industries

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with Secure AI-Powered Solutions Across Banking, Healthcare, Retail, and More

HERTFORDSHIRE, England, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eckoh, the global leader in secure customer engagement and payment solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with boost.ai, a trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions. This new partnership marks an important milestone for both companies and the regulated industries they serve, combining powerful generative AI agents with the security of a level 1 PCI DSS and SOC2 accredited data and payments security platform. Customers interacting with their organization's AI agent will now be able to share and send information and make payments securely, with no fear of their sensitive information being breached.

This partnership brings together Eckoh's 20+ years of expertise in securing sensitive customer data with boost.ai's cutting-edge conversational AI technology. By integrating Eckoh's secure engagement platform with boost.ai's generative AI agents, enterprises across banking, healthcare, retail, insurance, and financial services can now confidently automate customer interactions, including the handling of sensitive information and payments, without compromising on security or compliance.

Transforming Customer Experience with Trust and Innovation

Today, chatbots handle 70% of tier 1 customer queries across leading North American financial institutions. However, it has been a long-standing challenge to scale automation to address more complex and sensitive requests while retaining, or better yet, improving customer experience.

With this partnership, customers can securely share personal information and complete transactions via AI agents, knowing their data is fully protected. Sensitive information is processed securely before ever being stored or shared, safeguarding privacy and ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

"This partnership is a game-changer for regulated industries," said Nik Philpot, CEO of Eckoh. "Our mission has always been to protect sensitive customer data wherever it's shared. By joining forces with boost.ai, we're enabling organizations to embrace the power of AI-driven automation with complete confidence. Together, we're delivering a new standard for secure, intelligent customer engagement that combines innovation and trust."

Empowering Enterprises to Scale Securely

The joint initiative offers enterprises the ability to automate customer interactions at scale while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance. Whether it's a healthcare provider managing patient data, a retailer processing payments, or a financial institution handling sensitive account information, this initiative ensures every conversation, transaction, and touchpoint is protected.

"This collaboration is about more than technology. It's about transforming the way businesses interact with their customers," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai. "By combining our expertise in conversational AI with Eckoh's unparalleled security solutions, we're enabling enterprises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that are both intelligent and secure. Together, we're redefining what's possible in regulated industries."

A Shared Vision for the Future of AI and Security

Eckoh and boost.ai share a commitment to innovation, compliance, and trust. This partnership reflects a shared vision that secure automation is the key to unlocking the full potential of AI in regulated industries. By pairing proven security expertise with next-generation AI technology, the two companies are empowering organizations to build stronger relationships with their customers while meeting the highest standards of data protection.

About Eckoh

Eckoh is a global leader in secure customer engagement for human and AI agents. Protected by multiple patents, our solutions ensure that consumer's sensitive personal and payment data is secure and not shared or stored when engaging with either human or AI agents in contact centers. This allows organizations to be not just compliant but truly secure, increase efficiency, lower operational costs, and provide an excellent customer experience.

We're trusted by many of the world's leading brands to help them manage the personal data from customer enquiries and transactions safely. Our solutions enable enquiries and transactions to be performed securely and help protect sensitive personal data across any customer engagement channel and device the customer chooses.

Eckoh has been a PCI DSS Level One Accredited Service Provider since 2010, and our award-winning technology is trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, and utilities. Learn more at www.eckoh.com .

About boost.ai