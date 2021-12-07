ECI Software Solutions Acquires MyProduction

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that it has acquired MyProduction Group AS, an Oslo, Norway-based provider of integrated cloud solutions for manufacturing and logistics companies in the Nordics. MyProduction will become part of ECI Europe and expand ECI's presence into Norway and the surrounding Nordic region.

MyProduction helps manufacturing and logistics companies become better at planning, optimizing and documenting important and value-creating processes. The company's software provides a cloud-based shop floor to swiftly start work without any particular training, inventory withdrawal, documentation and recording time spent on each operation, enabling companies to increase profitability and efficiency.

To help accelerate MyProduction's growth, ECI plans on making investments in product development, go-to-market and customer success strategies.

"ECI is always open to new ways we can expand our market presence and support new sectors of small and medium businesses as they grow," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO, ECI. "After getting to know them through this process, we are confident that the MyProduction team has an inspiring vision for a next-generation ERP platform that will be a leader in its market. We're looking forward to supporting MyProduction as it realizes that vision and expands in Norway and beyond."

"We believe in the power of software to help the manufacturing sector grow and thrive," said Thore Staerk, CEO, MyProduction. "Joining with ECI will give us the additional support we need to invest in our platform and our team so that we can continue to provide manufacturers with the best possible technology."

The deal closed on December 3, and terms were not disclosed. To learn more about ECI's complete suite of solutions, visit www.ECISolutions.com.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Malaysia, Europe and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com , visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions