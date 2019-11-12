EchoStar Mobile Launches the Hughes 4500 S-band Terminal at European Utility Week

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) and a mobile satellite operator providing connectivity across Europe, the North Sea and the Mediterranean through an integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today announced the launch of the new Hughes 4500 S-band terminal to provide reliable connectivity over satellite networks for mobile, land and maritime network applications.

The Hughes 4500 features an omni-directional antenna and is designed for mobile and fixed operations. The Hughes 4500 is the first S-band terminal in the market featuring low power consumption, ultra-light weight, and a simple installation process. These factors make the terminal extremely well suited for mobile operations and long-term fixed deployments in remote, power-challenged locations and in extreme weather environments. It ensures always-on network connectivity and will automatically restore connectivity in the event of an interruption.

"This new terminal is unique in terms of its mobile capabilities, power consumption and operational simplicity," said Anders Johnson, executive director of EchoStar Mobile and president of EchoStar Satellite Services L.L.C. "We are making a significant effort to address the emerging needs of the mobile satellite services market in Europe and surrounding areas. The Hughes 4500 S-band terminal is a cost-effective device ideal for fixed and mobile use on land or for maritime applications. In 2020, we anticipate launching a dual mode variant of the 4500 terminal with integrated 4G LTE connectivity for heterogeneous wireless access to maximize service continuity while minimizing connectivity costs."

EchoStar Mobile will showcase the Hughes 4500 S-band terminal during the European Utility Week in Paris from 12th to 14th November (booth G163). EchoStar Mobile welcomes customers and partners of the utility sector to learn how the EchoStar Mobile network, through augmented beams coverage, enables cost effective and reliable remote operations.

About EchoStar Mobile

EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp., is a mobile operator providing connectivity across Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, EchoStar Mobile provides access to a converged satellite and terrestrial network enabling enhanced mobile voice and data communications for businesses, government agencies and consumers. For more information, visit echostarmobile.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

