Eceptionist announces the release of VaxManager Service

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eceptionist a world leader in providing healthcare organizations with cloud-based software solutions for referral management, scheduling, and telehealth, announces the release and availability of VaxManager - a SAAS solution specifically designed to help small and large organizations manage the last step of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution to patients and citizens. VaxManager has been designed to alleviate the administrative burden of managing COVID testing, COVID vaccines (when available) and flu shots, all while improving the patient experience with easy-to-use self-service tools. VaxManager offers:

A Web-based solution; Mobile friendly User Interface

Quick and Easy onboarding

Patient Self Service Tools

Self-registration and scheduling



Self-request



Appointment Check in and follow up

Automated Triage and Screening – Quickly incorporates an organization's COVID guidelines into a test/vaccine request workflow to automatically screen and prioritize vaccine and test requests

Intelligent Scheduling - Quickly incorporates an organization's COVID guidelines into a scheduling workflow to automatically prioritize the scheduling of vaccine appointments

Online Scheduling – Easily manage testing and vaccine capacity at existing and popup clinics/sites

Patient Engagement Tools - Automated Appointment Reminders and Follow up with patients to collect post testing and post vaccine information

Interoperable with Third Party Clinical Systems

VaxManager is designed to work for small and large private and public health organizations, pharmacies, employers, universities, school districts, churches and any other groups that participate in the distribution of vaccines to patients and citizens. VaxManager service is now available for onboarding.

Eceptionist (www.eceptionist.com) is a leading provider of software solutions for the health care industry with a cloud-based platform for referral management, e-consults, streamlined scheduling, and overall telehealth management. Since 2001, Eceptionist has been helping clients reduce costs and optimize the delivery of healthcare services. Utilizing the Eceptionist family of services, organizations can better manage healthcare delivery across departments, health systems and regions. The Eceptionist platform supports intelligent scheduling, telemedicine, intelligent referrals, triage and wait time management for facilities and hospitals around the world.

All questions and inquiries should be directed to https://eceptionist.com/contact-us/ or 713.520.6688.

