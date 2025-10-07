ECB STAR GROUP LAUNCHES PRE-DEAL PRACTICE IN EMEA

Part of ECB STAR's integrated leadership platform that supports private capital across the full investment cycle

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECB STAR Group, a premier retained search and leadership advisory firm under the LSS Strategic Partners umbrella, today announced the launch of its Pre-Deal service line, a new offering designed to help private equity firms and investors identify, assess, and engage transformative leadership early in the investment lifecycle.

Benedict Hughes leads the newly launched EMEA practice. Based in London, Benedict has spent his career to date working with private equity clients across Europe, with previous leadership roles with a European executive search firm and Bain & Company.

"Investors already know that industry expertise and high-performing leadership are often the key factors in successful value creation," said Benedict Hughes, Partner and EMEA Head of Pre-Deal at ECB STAR Group. "Our Pre-Deal services are designed to help investors identify, assess, and engage differential expertise and leadership as early as possible so that they can act with more clarity, more speed, and more confidence."

The Pre-Deal practice is structured around three core offerings:

Executive Network Building – ECB STAR supports private capital in identifying, vetting, and securing highly impactful senior industry relationships that can provide valuable insights and expert knowledge on transaction opportunities.

– ECB STAR supports private capital in identifying, vetting, and securing highly impactful senior industry relationships that can provide valuable insights and expert knowledge on transaction opportunities. Target Mapping and Management Access – The firm aids investor origination efforts by identifying potential targets, facilitating warm introductions to key stakeholders, and facilitating executive-led deal sourcing.

– The firm aids investor origination efforts by identifying potential targets, facilitating warm introductions to key stakeholders, and facilitating executive-led deal sourcing. Pre-Deal Leadership Assessment – An independent, discrete assessment of management teams before acquisition, helping investors manage risks and plan for post-close value creation.

ECB STAR Group operates within LSS Strategic Partners, a talent and legal services platform owned by Alvarez & Marsal Inc., the parent company of A&M Consulting, a global professional services firm. A&M Capital, a private equity firm under the same parent company, is a sister company to LSS. This structure provides ECB STAR with unique insights into how capital and leadership interact, as well as what it takes to create value from the outset. ECB's Pre-Deal Practice is distinct from and entirely separate from any of Alvarez & Marsal's current 'pre-deal' consulting businesses, such as operational or commercial due diligence. This offering, dedicated to leadership connectivity and assessment, therefore represents a further diversification of service lines.

"Our clients aren't just seeking introductions," said Tom Wilkinson, CEO of ECB STAR Group. "They're looking for insight, alignment, and the kind of leadership strategy that transforms a deal into a success story. That's where our Pre-Deal team comes in."

To learn more about the Pre-Deal service, visit: https://ecbstar.com/pre-deal/

About ECB Star Group:

ECB STAR Group is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm dedicated to delivering bespoke leadership solutions. With a global presence, ECB STAR Group specializes in executive, C-suite, and board placements across sectors, including private equity, law firms, and corporate leadership. Leveraging a data-driven approach and deep industry expertise, the firm partners with clients to build high-performing teams that drive innovation, growth, and long-term success. ECB STAR Group is an LSS Strategic Partners company.

About LSS Strategic Partners:

LSS Strategic Partners is a transformative holding company driving innovation in legal services and talent management. Its mission is to empower organizations with cutting-edge solutions, operational efficiency, and strategic insights for sustained success. In addition to ECB STAR Group , LSS Strategic Partners owns SHP Legal Services , a company focused on providing services to law firms with strategic guidance and integrated solutions that upgrade technology and streamline operations, as well as NomosFIT , a flexible interim talent platform designed to provide tailored, scalable, and cost-effective legal resource solutions precisely when businesses need them. LSS Strategic Partners is an Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Inc. company.