EC-Council Launches CEH Master Hacker Certification in UK to Train Ethical Hackers to Become World-class Security Professionals

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EC-Council, the leading global information security certification body, has recently launched Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Master credential in UK market to address the rising demand for performance-based training & certification for ethical hackers.

"We are committed to using innovative and new approaches to train cyber experts to prevent cybercrimes and to promote a safer and secure cyber environment. CEH Master uses a new methodology to prepare the students for real-world jobs. It will sharpen the skills of the students who want to address the challenge of preventing cybercrime," says Mr Jay Bavisi, Founder & CEO, EC-Council Group.

This new initiative is in keeping with EC Council's commitment to align the curriculum with the demand of the industry. CEH Master prepares the candidate for actual challenges by evaluating their capability against problems from the real-world. This unique approach allows the candidates to hone his/her skills and abilities by working on actual real-world challenges.

With the next exam, security professionals are required to demonstrate the understanding of attack vectors by performing network scanning to identify live and vulnerable machines in a network, performing operating system banner grabbing, system hacking, steganography, steganalysis attacks, enumeration and even cover tracks. They must also conduct a variety of web server and web application attacks including directory traversal, parameter tampering, XSS, perform SQL injection attacks and different types of cryptography attacks as part of a rigorous 6 hour online and proctored exam.

To become CEH Master, candidate must successfully pass the CEH exam and demonstrate competency in managing real-world hacking challenges via the CEH (Practical) Exam. This demands the prospective ethical hacker to discover and exploit real-time vulnerabilities while auditing the systems set up by EC-Council in the cloud, thus enhancing the challenge & better preparing them for the job.

About EC-Council:

Founded in 2001, EC-Council, an ANSI 17024 accredited organization, employs over 400 people with 10 offices worldwide in USA, UK, Malaysia, Singapore, India & Indonesia. Trusted by 7 of the Fortune 10, 47 of the Fortune 100, the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, NATO, and over 2000 of the best Universities, Colleges, & Training Companies, EC-Council programs have proliferated through over 140 Countries and have set the bar in Cyber Security Education.

