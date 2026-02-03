LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armaf, the globally renowned luxury fragrance house from the Middle East, known for its high - quality and meticulously crafted scents, recently brought its signature IP, In The Club, to the United Kingdom. First launched in the United States, the initiative has grown into a platform that goes beyond conventional brand engagement, offering a space for meaningful connections, shared stories, and elevated experiences.

Ebraheem Al Samadi Joins Armaf’s 'In The Club' for an Exclusive Influencer Experience in the UK

The UK edition began with entrepreneur and Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi joining the experience, adding a strong sense of authenticity and personal connection. His presence helped shape the atmosphere through genuine interaction, inspiring participants with his journey and creating a deeper emotional layer to the gathering.

The experience unfolded in Birmingham from 1st to 3rd February, welcoming an exclusive group of thirty influencers. These creators were selected by Ebraheem Al Samadi in collaboration with Armaf from more than three thousand global applications. Over the course of three days, guests engaged in immersive storytelling sessions, creative exchanges, and meaningful conversations designed to strengthen bonds with the brand and with one another.

The atmosphere reflected the essence of Armaf Club de Nuit Bling, a fragrance that celebrates moments, memories, and shared energy. Every detail encouraged participants to connect beyond surface level engagement.

The journey reached its highlight on 3rd February 2026 in London, where an elegant evening soirée brought together creators from across the city. Set in a refined and thoughtfully curated environment, the celebration captured the full spirit of In The Club by Armaf, blending luxury with community and storytelling.

Throughout the evening, Ebraheem Al Samadi engaged with guests and shared reflections on his values, experiences, and growing connection with Armaf. His interactions created moments that resonated long after the event concluded, reinforcing the initiative's focus on human connection.

Reflecting on the experience, Ebraheem shared, "This was about more than just fragrance. It was about celebrating people, creating memories, and connecting through shared experiences.

Global Head of Marketing, Ms. Nayana Tharoor, also emphasized how thoughtfully curated experiences can transform customers into long term brand advocates, extending influence far beyond traditional marketing channels.

From Birmingham's intimate storytelling sessions to London's vibrant finale, In The Club by Armaf celebrated creativity, community, and the art of fragrance as something not only worn, but truly lived and remembered.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875896/ARMAF_In_The_Club.jpg